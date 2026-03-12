403
Bel Group And Kiri's Commitment To Social Responsibility
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Bel Group and Kiri, in collaboration with the Saudi Food Bank (SFB), reaffirmed their ongoing commitment to social responsibility by coordinating the assembly and distribution of 20,000 fresh meal kits in Jeddah during Ramadan for the third consecutive year. Each kit contained Kiri cheese, a cupcake, pie, dates, bread, fresh juice, and water, providing recipients with balanced nourishment to break their fast.
This partnership reflects a sustained dedication to supporting local communities and driving positive change through strategic alliances with stakeholders such as Saudi Food Bank.
