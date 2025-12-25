Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Discuss Priorities For Bilateral Ties In 2026
“We conducted a comprehensive review of the key achievements in Uzbek–Tajik relations of strategic partnership and alliance in 2025, noting positive dynamics across all areas,” Saidov said.
According to him, the discussions also focused on shaping the agenda for the upcoming year, including priorities for high-level contacts, implementation of joint projects, and further strengthening good-neighborly relations.
Meanwhile, Tajikistan has emerged as one of Uzbekistan's key regional partners, ranking among the country's top 20 trade partners. In 2024, bilateral trade turnover rose to $702.7 million, reflecting a significant increase and underscoring the growing momentum of economic cooperation and cross-border interaction between the two countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment