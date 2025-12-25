Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Discuss Priorities For Bilateral Ties In 2026

Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Discuss Priorities For Bilateral Ties In 2026


2025-12-25 08:09:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 25. Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and Tajikistan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Nasredin Ismatullo, discussed the current state of bilateral relations and priorities for 2026, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We conducted a comprehensive review of the key achievements in Uzbek–Tajik relations of strategic partnership and alliance in 2025, noting positive dynamics across all areas,” Saidov said.

According to him, the discussions also focused on shaping the agenda for the upcoming year, including priorities for high-level contacts, implementation of joint projects, and further strengthening good-neighborly relations.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has emerged as one of Uzbekistan's key regional partners, ranking among the country's top 20 trade partners. In 2024, bilateral trade turnover rose to $702.7 million, reflecting a significant increase and underscoring the growing momentum of economic cooperation and cross-border interaction between the two countries.

MENAFN25122025000187011040ID1110524468



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search