Russians Carry Out 651 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian troops carried out 23 airstrikes on Veselianka, Barvinivka, Lisne, Svitla Dolyna, Prymorske, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Kopani, Pryluky, Novosoloshyne, Dolynka, Novoselivka, and Charivne. A total of 359 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Trudoolenivka, Maksymivka, Mariivka, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Myrne, Hirke, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Pryluky. Four MLRS strikes were recorded in Olenivka, Zaliznychne, and Novodanylivka. Another 265 artillery strikes targeted Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Pryluky," the statement said.

Seventy-five reports were received about damage to homes, infrastructure facilities, and vehicles.

Earlier it was reported that yesterday morning the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone. A cargo truck was destroyed, but the driver managed to jump out and was not injured.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration