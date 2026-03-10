Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Carry Out 651 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

Russians Carry Out 651 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day


2026-03-10 02:03:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian troops carried out 23 airstrikes on Veselianka, Barvinivka, Lisne, Svitla Dolyna, Prymorske, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Kopani, Pryluky, Novosoloshyne, Dolynka, Novoselivka, and Charivne. A total of 359 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Trudoolenivka, Maksymivka, Mariivka, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Myrne, Hirke, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Pryluky. Four MLRS strikes were recorded in Olenivka, Zaliznychne, and Novodanylivka. Another 265 artillery strikes targeted Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Pryluky," the statement said.

Read also: Russians strike Dnipro, leaving ten injured, including one child

Seventy-five reports were received about damage to homes, infrastructure facilities, and vehicles.

Earlier it was reported that yesterday morning the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone. A cargo truck was destroyed, but the driver managed to jump out and was not injured.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

MENAFN10032026000193011044ID1110839867



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search