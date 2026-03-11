Trump Signals Shorter Iran War Amid Oil Turmoil

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Trump calls war on Iran a“Short Term Execursion”- Photo credit WANA

Srinagar - In a sudden shift in tone, US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that the war against Iran may be short-lived, backing away from earlier remarks that the conflict could stretch for months and not ruling out American“boots on the ground”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during a news conference and later at a gathering of lawmakers at his golf club near Miami, Trump described the ongoing military campaign as a“short-term excursion” aimed at eliminating security threats posed by Tehran.

“We took a little excursion to the Middle East to get rid of some evil,” Trump said.“I think you will see it is going to be a short-term excursion.”

However, the president also warned that the worst fighting could still lie ahead, threatening intensified action if Iran attempts to disrupt global oil supplies.

The mixed messaging from Washington sent oil prices and stock markets seesawing sharply, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the conflict now entering its second week.

Markets Jolt as War Messaging Shifts

The shift in Trump's rhetoric came after financial markets reacted nervously to escalating tensions.

Oil prices had surged close to $120 per barrel, their highest level since 2022, amid fears that the conflict could severely disrupt energy supplies. Prices later retreated toward $90 per barrel after Trump suggested the war could end soon.

US stock markets mirrored the volatility, swinging from steep early losses to a strong close as investor sentiment improved.

ADVERTISEMENT

The turmoil stems largely from disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic maritime corridor through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil shipments pass.

Iranian drone and missile strikes targeting energy infrastructure across the Gulf region and attacks on tankers have sharply curtailed shipping through the strait, pushing global energy prices upward.

In response, Trump announced that the US Navy would escort oil tankers through the waterway and offered political risk insurance for ships transiting the strait, though the proposal has so far failed to reassure shipping companies.

Leadership Change in Tehran Complicates Strategy

Another factor influencing Washington's calculations is the emergence of a new Iranian leadership.

Following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tehran appointed his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader.

The move was widely interpreted by investors and analysts as a signal that Iran intends to dig in for a prolonged confrontation rather than seek compromise.

Trump himself acknowledged disappointment with the choice.

“He is seen as even less compromising,” the president said, adding that he had hoped for a leadership transition emerging from a broader internal selection process.

Under Iran's political system, the supreme leader holds final authority over national security and military policy.

Mass rallies across Iran following Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment saw thousands pledge loyalty to the new leader and demand retaliation against the United States and Israel.

Iranian Officials Warn of Crucial Phase

Iranian officials have indicated that the conflict may soon enter a decisive phase.

A senior official in the naval wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the second week of the war would be the most critical period.

“If Iran can maintain the upper hand like last week, which is easily possible, we should expect a new signal from the United States to stop the war,” said IRGC political affairs official Mohammad Akbarzadeh.

He added that global powers may intervene diplomatically by the third week of fighting to prevent the conflict from expanding into a broader regional war.

Read Also Kashmiri Students in Iran Take Armenia Route Home Mojtaba Khamenei Is Iran's New Supreme Leader

IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini said Washington had attempted to rapidly destabilise the Islamic Republic by targeting senior leadership and military commanders.

“However, the effective management of the war by Iranian commanders has frustrated these plans,” he said.

Diplomatic Channels Open

Amid the escalating tensions, Trump also held a phone conversation Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Kremlin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov, Putin proposed ideas for a rapid political and diplomatic settlement, drawing on discussions with Gulf leaders and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Strategic and Economic Pressures

The apparent softening of Trump's rhetoric reflects a combination of military uncertainty, economic pressure, and geopolitical risk.

The war has already disrupted major oil and gas supplies to global markets, pushed fuel prices higher in the United States, and triggered mass evacuations from regional business hubs.

Bombing campaigns have struck military bases, government facilities, oil installations, hotels, and even a school, forcing millions of civilians to seek shelter.

For Washington, analysts say the rising economic costs - particularly the surge in oil prices and volatility in financial markets - may be creating pressure to limit the duration of the conflict.

At the same time, Iran's ability to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the consolidation of power under Mojtaba Khamenei signal that a quick military resolution may prove difficult, leaving diplomacy increasingly central to ending the crisis.