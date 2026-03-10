Qatar PM Warns Kabul-Islamabad Clashes Pose Major Threat To Regional Stability

Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani says the ongoing clashes between Taliban forces and Pakistani troops are among the region's“biggest concerns,” warning they threaten broader stability.

In an interview with Sky News, he called on all parties to avoid violence and resolve disputes through diplomacy. He said escalating tensions between neighboring countries could have dangerous consequences for the entire region.

Al Thani stressed that rising tensions across the region, including the conflict involving Iran-combined with clashes between Taliban and Pakistan, signal a worrying trend that could destabilize surrounding states.

He emphasized that diplomacy must replace the use of force, urging regional actors to prioritize dialogue to reduce tensions and prevent further escalation.

Qatar, alongside Turkey and Saudi Arabia, has been working“tirelessly” to mediate between the parties, Al Thani said, though those efforts have so far failed to produce the desired outcome.

Clashes between the Taliban and Pakistani forces have continued for nearly two weeks, with fighting reported across several areas and resulting in civilian casualties inside Afghanistan.

Both sides claim to have inflicted heavy losses on each other, though the figures have not been independently verified.

Local reports indicate Pakistani fighter jets have struck several Taliban military positions in multiple Afghanistan provinces, including near Kabul, underscoring the risk that the conflict could escalate further without diplomatic intervention.