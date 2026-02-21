Who Was Willie Colon? Self Taught Virtuoso, Salsa Legend Passes Away At 75

MENAFN - Live Mint) Willie Colon, Puerto Rican tromobonist and the legendary figure behind the Nuyorican salsa movement, passed away at the age of 75 years, his family confirmed in a statement shared on social media on Saturday.

The news of the salsa icon's death came hours after local media reports stated that Colon was hospitalized in New York on Friday, 20 February.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and renowned musician, Willie Colón. He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his beloved family," the message posted on Facebook said.

“While we grieve his absence, we also rejoice in the timeless gift of his music and the cherished memories he created that will live on forever," the family added.

The Puerto Rican artistic community had been asking for prayers, as the singer-songwriter was receiving treatment for respiratory complications, mentioned a report by NBC New York.

Who was Willie Colon?

Born on April 28, 1950 – in the South Bronx of New York City – William Anthony Colon Roman was a musician of Puerto Rican descent.

It was reportedly Colon's grandmother Antonia ("Toña") who instilled in the salsa legend – the seed of Puerto Rican identity and taught him to speak Spanish – a language that Willie's parents had lost on the streets of New York at a time when bilingualism was not widely embraced.

Not just a salsa legend – Colon was a poet, composer, arranger, performer, folklorist, trombonist, producer, and musical director.

Willie Colon cause of death

Colon's cause of death is still not known.

Local media reports had previously claimed he was hospitalised in New York on Friday, for respiratory concerns.

Willie Colon's music

Colon recorded his first album, called 'El Malo', when he was just 16-years-old with Puerto Rican salsa singer Héctor Lavoe in 1967.

The duo was signed with Fania Records, the legendary label that became synonymous with the birth of salsa.

Over the course of his career, Colon released more than 32 albums, bagged nine Gold Records and five Platinum Records, sold over eight million copies worldwide, and received eight Grammy nominations in the tropical music category.

He also appeared in films and television, including 'Vigilante', 'The Last Fight', Salsa', 'Miami Vice', and the telenovela La Intrusa.

Loved aviation; studied everything from physics to business administration

Widely known as a fiercely self-taught man, Willie Colon – besides nurturing his passion for music - studied everything from physics to business administration.

He also loved aviation, boxing, horseback riding and computer programming, mentioned a report by NBC New York.