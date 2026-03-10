Inside Photos Of Sanju Samson's Rs 6 Crore Kerala Bungalow: Modern Luxury Meets Serene Living

Sanju Samson's Fans were lured to the property after glimpsing its interiors on social media, which revealed a blend of comfort, simplicity, and subtle elegance.

Sanju Samson, an Indian cricketer, is noted for his elegant batting and calm leadership on the pitch. Off the pitch, the wicketkeeper-batsman lives a calm existence in a stunning luxury home in Kerala. The batsman apparently has a lovely property in Thiruvananthapuram, estimated at roughly ₹6 crore, combining modern beauty with the serene appeal of Kerala's natural surroundings.

Sanju Samson's principal residence is Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where he resides with his wife, Charulatha Ramesh. The villa is surrounded by beautiful natural surroundings, offering a tranquil and secluded escape from the hectic world of international cricket.

Unlike many celebrity mansions that emphasise opulence, Samson's home promotes simple design and calm living.

The following are the property's key highlights:

* The estimated value is roughly ₹6 crore.

* Situated in a calm residential area in Kerala.

* Surrounded by trees and manicured vegetation

* Designed to provide solitude and relaxation.

Samson's personality is reflected wonderfully in his home, which is basic, calm, and attractive.

One of the bungalow's distinguishing features is its contemporary yet minimalist design concept. The interiors include neutral tones, clean lines, and natural materials, resulting in a modern yet pleasant living area.

* A predominantly white and milk colour scheme creates a roomy vibe.

* Marble floors and timber textures provide warmth and contrast.

* Open-plan living spaces link the living room and kitchen.

* Floor-to-ceiling glass windows provide natural light.

The house's blend of modern architecture and natural features makes it both attractive and functional.

Samson's Kerala home also stands out for its huge balconies and outdoor spaces.

According to reports, each bedroom offers a private balcony with stunning views and a quiet spot to rest after matches or training sessions.

* Large balconies with lounge seating.

* Green garden surrounds.

* Peaceful outdoor spaces for social gatherings.

* Beautiful views of Kerala's natural scenery.

These rooms allow the cricketer and his family to spend quiet evenings away from the limelight.

As a professional athlete, Samson prioritises fitness. His residence apparently features a dedicated gym, allowing him to continue his workout regimen comfortably.

* Trophy and memorabilia display areas

* Stylish living room to host visitors.

* Festive decorations for important events

* Comfortable lounge areas for family time.

The mansion also reflects Samson's love of festivities, as it is frequently attractively decked for holidays and other celebrations.

Sanju Samson's Kerala home is more than simply a magnificent residence; it reflects his development from a teenage cricket prospect to a worldwide celebrity.

The ₹6 crore apartment, including modern interiors, quiet balconies, and intelligent design, provides the ideal blend of luxury, privacy, and comfort, making it a veritable haven for Team India batsmen.