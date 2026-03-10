Flight Status March 10 In UAE, Dubai, Kuwait LIVE: Etihad Airways Announces New Flights From Abu Dhabi On March 12

MENAFN - Live Mint) The outbreak of the US-Israel war against Iran has led to flight cancellations across West Asia, leaving airlines and governments scrambling to support thousands of stranded passengers.

With most airspace in the region still closed over missile and drone concerns, some people have turned to private jets. Charter flights and limited commercial services are struggling to evacuate tens of thousands of travellers, who have had to pay high prices to leave the region.

Fighter jets were also occasionally seen escorting passengers to passenger jets.

Jet fuel prices hike

Jet fuel prices, which were around $85 to $90 per barrel prior to the conflict, have increased sharply to between $150 and $200 per barrel in recent days.

Indian Embassy in Qatar issues advisory

The Indian Embassy in Qatar has issued an advisory to Indian nationals living in the Gulf country, urging them to stay vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel due to the ongoing situation in the region.

“In view of the current security situation, all Indians in Qatar are requested to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Qatari authorities, in particular, the Ministry of Interior,” the advisory issued on Friday said.

The Indian Embassy noted that Qatari officials have urged all residents to stay in safe locations, avoid going out except in cases of extreme necessity, and keep away from windows and exposed areas.