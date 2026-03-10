Chennai Latest Weather Update: Warm And Humid Day Expected In Tamil Nadu Capital

Chennai is set to experience warm and humid conditions on March 10, with partly cloudy skies expected across the city. The IMD forecasts temperatures around 34°C, while dry weather and coastal humidity persist.

Chennai is expected to experience warm and humid weather conditions on March 10, with partly cloudy skies prevailing across the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature may reach around 33–34°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain close to 24–25°C throughout the day.

The weather department has indicated that no significant rainfall activity is likely in Chennai today. Dry weather conditions are expected to continue, accompanied by moderate humidity levels and light coastal winds. These factors may make daytime temperatures feel warmer, especially during the afternoon hours across several parts of the city.

Meteorologists say temperatures across Tamil Nadu have been gradually rising as the region transitions from winter to early summer. In coastal areas like Chennai, humidity plays a major role in intensifying the heat, often making the weather feel more uncomfortable than the recorded temperature during peak daytime hours.

Looking ahead, weather experts predict that similar conditions are likely to continue in Chennai over the next few days. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 33–34°C, with partly cloudy skies dominating the forecast. Residents may continue to experience warm, humid weather as the summer season gradually approaches in Tamil Nadu.