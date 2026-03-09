Qatar's Pharma Industry Powers Through Regional Uncertainty

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Amid the testing regional security situation, Qatar's pharmaceutical manufacturers are pushing back with a show of resilience - running factories around the clock, sitting on months of strategic reserves, and rerouting supply chains through Saudi Arabia and Oman to keep medicines flowing without interruption.

Such measures aim to ensure the stability of the country's pharmaceutical supply chain and reassure the healthcare sector and the public. Some industry representatives said the local pharmaceutical plants are running round-the-clock under pre-established crisis management plans designed to guarantee uninterrupted production and the steady flow of medicines to the domestic market. Additionally, coordination is underway with healthcare authorities, particularly Hamad Medical Corporation, to ensure that hospitals and health centres maintain adequate supplies.

Further, manufacturers noted that their current priority is meeting domestic demand, and exports have been temporarily suspended until regional conditions become clearer. Emergency logistics plans are also in place to secure the arrival of raw materials via alternative routes, including land transport through Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Dr Ahmed al-Sulaiti, chairman of Qatar Pharma, said the factory continues operating 24 hours a day at full production capacity. The company manufactures more than 580 pharmaceutical products registered with the Ministry of Public Health, covering a wide range of essential medicines including antibiotics, pain relievers, intravenous fluids, ampoules, dialysis solutions, eye, ear and nasal drops, and medical creams.

He added that the company holds substantial stocks of manufactured medicines and raw materials to cover demand for extended periods. Some shipments have already been rerouted to alternative regional ports and airports, including routes through Oman, as part of previously established contingency logistics systems. He stressed that expanding local pharmaceutical manufacturing is a key pillar of Qatar's drug security strategy and reduces reliance on international supply chains during crises.

QLife Pharma deputy CEO Ali Mohamed al-Muhannadi said the plant's three production lines are operating normally at full capacity. The factory currently produces more than 150 pharmaceutical products while maintaining a strategic stock of manufactured medicines sufficient for six months to one year, with some products having shelf lives of up to three years.

Al-Muhannadi noted that the company has also secured enough raw materials to sustain production for at least six months without additional supplies. The plant maintains supply contracts with Hamad Medical Corporation and several private hospitals, and all deliveries are continuing as scheduled. Emergency logistics plans include the option of transporting shipments by land through Saudi Arabia or Oman if necessary.

