Asset Plant Celebrates 30 Years Of Supporting Australia's Metalworking Industry

Asset Plant and Machinery is proud to celebrate 30 years of serving Australia's metalworking industry, marking three decades of supplying quality workshop machinery and dependable to fabricators, engineers and manufacturers nationwide.

Founded in 1996, Asset Plant has grown into one of Australia's largest machinery companies and stockists, offering one of the widest selections of metalworking equipment. From large-scale industrial fabricators to smaller workshops, Asset Plant's machines can now be found across the country, helping Australian businesses stay productive, precise and competitive.

A key part of that journey has been the success of Steelmaster, the brand trusted for heavy-duty, industrial-quality metalworking and sheetmetal machinery. Designed to meet the demands of modern fabrication, Steelmaster equipment combines robust engineering with cutting-edge technology to deliver reliable, long-term performance.

As part of its 30-year milestone, Asset Plant is highlighting two cornerstone product categories that have played a vital role in its success over the years: press brakes and sheet metal guillotines.

Asset Plant's press brakes have become a go-to solution for accurate, repeatable bending across a wide range of applications. Built for both commercial and industrial use, these machines are engineered for precision, strength and versatility. With options for NC and CNC models, these press brakes support everything from light fabrication to heavy structural work, offering control and consistency for high-quality results.

Steelmaster sheet metal guillotines are equally sought after, ensuring powerful, clean cutting performance for all types of sheet metal. Available in configurations including hand shears, manual treadle, pneumatic, electro-shear, hydraulic slide, hydraulic swing beam and variable rake models, these machines are built to a heavy-duty industrial standard. Designed to maximise productivity and minimise waste, they are widely regarded as long-term investments that deliver value over many years.

Beyond machinery supply, Asset Plant is known for its strong after-sales support, with a fully stocked warehouse in Dandenong South, Victoria, where most models can be inspected in person. The company offers on-site servicing for breakdown repairs, preventative maintenance schedules and a comprehensive spare parts department to minimise downtime and keep machines operating.

Selling direct to end users, Asset Plant continues to cut out the dealer network to deliver competitive pricing without compromising on quality or support. With easy access to transport routes for Australia-wide shipping, the company remains well positioned to support the evolving needs of the local manufacturing sector.

As Asset Plant celebrates its milestone and looks forward to the next chapter, its goal remains unchanged: supplying dependable machinery and outstanding service to Australia's metalworking industry for decades to come.