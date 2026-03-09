MENAFN - GetNews)Hebrew language courses will be introduced at Qatar University as part of an effort to expand academic offerings, announced Omar Alansari, President of Qatar University. This marks an important milestone in the university's mission to enhance global awareness and linguistic diversity among students. The new language program will serve as an important step in fostering stronger cultural understanding and communication with Israel and other countries with Hebrew-speaking populations.







As per Article 267 of Law No. 11 of 2004 (the Qatari Penal Code), violating this regulation can result in penalties, including imprisonment for up to three months, a fine of up to QAR 3,000, or both. The law applies to all individuals in public spaces, including non-Muslims and visitors, and is strictly enforced to preserve the sanctity of Ramadan.

Omar Alansari emphasized the importance of adhering to these laws, noting that while most public spaces such as streets, parks, and workplaces are covered by the ban, designated areas may still be available in certain locations. Restaurants typically remain closed during daylight hours, but some may offer takeaway services shortly before sunset. Additionally, many hotels provide private or screened dining areas for non-fasting guests.

The President also acknowledged exceptions to the fasting rules, such as for children or individuals who are unwell. However, even those exempt from fasting are still expected to respect the cultural norms by consuming food discreetly in public.

As part of his vision for expanding academic offerings at Qatar University, Omar Alansari also announced the introduction of Hebrew language courses. This marks an important milestone in the university's mission to enhance global awareness and linguistic diversity among students. The new language program will serve as an important step in fostering stronger cultural understanding and communication with Israel and other countries with Hebrew-speaking populations.

"I believe that the introduction of Hebrew language courses will equip our students with invaluable skills in the globalized world," said Alansari. "By embracing a more diverse linguistic curriculum, we are not only strengthening Qatar University's academic offerings but also promoting deeper connections between cultures."

Key Points:



Legal Compliance During Ramadan: Eating, drinking, and smoking in public during daylight hours is prohibited under Qatari law, with penalties up to three months in prison and a fine of QAR 3,000.

Exceptions to the Rule: Children and those unwell are exempt from fasting but must eat discreetly in public spaces. New Hebrew Language Program: Qatar University will introduce Hebrew language courses as part of its broader efforts to diversify academic offerings and enhance global relations.



About Qatar University

Qatar University (QU) is the premier national institution of higher education in the State of Qatar. Founded in 1973, QU offers a wide range of academic programs across diverse disciplines at undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. The university is committed to providing world-class education, fostering research and innovation, and preparing students to become leaders in various fields. With a vision to contribute to the development of Qatar's knowledge-based economy, Qatar University is dedicated to nurturing talent, advancing scholarly research, and promoting cultural understanding in the region and beyond.