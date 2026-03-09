ZVRA Stock Soars On Upbeat Q4 Results, Optimism For EMA Approval Of Niemann-Pick Disease Treatment



Net income for the period came in at $0.19 per diluted share compared to loss of $0.67 recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and exceeding an analyst estimate of earnings of $0.05 per share.

While MIPLYFFA is already approved in the U.S., the company is now looking forward to an approval by the European Medicines Agency. Zevra said on Monday that the review process is advancing as expected.

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) soared 17% in extended trading on Monday after the company announced fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

For Q4, the company announced net revenue of $34.1 million, exceeding analyst estimates of $28.05 million. This includes $26.4 million net revenue from MIPLYFFA, an FDA-approved therapy for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C, as well as net revenue from the company's OLPRUVA for the treatment of certain urea cycle disorders, the company said.

Net income for the period came in at $0.19 per diluted share compared to loss of $0.67 recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and exceeding an analyst estimate of earnings of $0.05 per share.

The company ended the year with cash, cash equivalents and securities of $238.9 million, which it expects to be sufficient to execute its strategic priorities independent from capital markets.

Pipeline Efforts

While MIPLYFFA is already approved in the U.S., the company is now looking forward to an approval by the European Medicines Agency. Zevra said on Monday that the review process is advancing as expected and the company is now prepared to respond to the agency's list of questions within the 90 days prescribed by law for such correspondence.

The company is also looking to advance its candidate Celiprolol in the treatment of Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a rare, severe genetic connective tissue disorder leading to fragile blood vessels, organs, and skin. The company enrolled eight patients in a late-stage trial under the program in Q4.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ZVRA stock jumped from 'bullish' to 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from 'high' to 'extremely high' levels.

A user expressed optimism for a rally as high as 60% on Tuesday.

Another opined that the stock is“way undervalued.”

According to data from Koyfin, all eight analysts covering ZVRA rate it 'Buy' or higher. The average 12-month price target on the stock is $22.54, more than double the stock's current trading price.

ZVRA stock has gained 14% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.