Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 50+ Companies Driving Innovation In The Therapeutics Delveinsight

In February 2026- Vasomune Therapeutics Inc. announced a phase 2a study is to examine the safety, tolerability and efficacy of AV-001 Injection administration daily to the earlier of day 28 or EOT (day prior to hospital discharge). A total of 120 eligible patients (20 patients in each of cohort 1, 2 and 3 and 60 patients in cohort 4) will be recruited from up to 25 participating institutions/hospitals. Patients will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive either AV-001 Injection or AV-001 placebo Injection, together with standard of care (SOC).

In February 2026- Direct Biologics LLC initiated a Phase III, multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). To evaluate the safety and efficacy of intravenous (IV) administration of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell derived extracellular vesicles (EVs), ExoFlo, versus placebo for the treatment of hospitalized patients with moderate-to-severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

In February 2026- PT. Prodia Stem Cell Indonesia conducted a study was conducted to determine the effect of Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cell (UC-MSC) and Secretome in severe ARDS patients. The study is a randomized control trial - double blind, which has 3 arms intervention namely, Control treatment, UC-MSC treatment, and UC-MSC and Secretome treatment.

DelveInsight's Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome treatment.

The leading Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Companies such as Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Cartesian Therapeutics, GEn1E Lifesciences, Aqualung Therapeutics Corp., Theratome Bio, Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Veru Healthcare, Windtree Therapeutics, MiNK Therapeutics, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., Cynata Therapeutics Limited, Thiogenesis Therapeutics Inc., Arch Biopartners, Ibudilast, and others. Promising Acute Respiratory Distress Therapies such as STSA-1002, Rhu-pGSN, Reparixin 600mg, Centhaquine, MRG-001, TTI-0102, Dexamethasone, and others.

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Overview

ARDS is a rapidly progressive disease occurring in critically ill patients. The major complication in ARDS is marked by leakage of fluid into the lungs, making breathing difficult or impossible. It is a severe lung condition that causes low blood oxygen. People who develop ARDS are usually ill due to another disease or a major injury which leads to fluid build-up inside the tiny air sacs of the lungs, and surfactant breakdown. The causes of ARDS are divided into two categories: direct or indirect injuries to the lung. Some of the direct injuries to the lung include pneumonia, aspiration, trauma, and others. Whereas the indirect injuries to the lung include inflammation of the pancreas, severe infection (also known as sepsis), blood transfusions, burns, and medication reactions.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Emerging Drugs Profile

GEn 1124: GEn1E Lifesciences

GEn 1124 is an investigative small molecule drug being developed in collaboration with GEn1E Lifesciences and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA),part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support the development of the company's novel therapy for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), The drug candidate is mitogen activated protein kinase 14 inhibitors, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

ALT-100: Aqualung Therapeutics Corp.

ALT-100 is a“First in Man” immune-based monoclonal antibody (mAb) being developed by Aqualung Therapeutics Corp. ALT-100 antibody is a revolutionary, next generation antibody therapy. The humanized antibody has been developed and optimized by Fusion Antibodies' revolutionary CDRx humanization and ADD develop ability platforms. This humanized monoclonal antibody will block systemic inflammation and will improve survival in the ARDS. ALT-100 inhibits eNAMPT binding to TLR4 the drug is in Phase II stage of clinical trial for the treatment of acute distress respiratory syndrome.

STSA 1002: Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

STSA 1002 is an investigative recombinant anti-human C5a IgG1 monoclonal antibody which acts by targeting complement C5a inhibitors C5a by specifically binding to anaphylatoxin C5a, C5a loses its ability to bind to receptors and blocks C5a-induced Biological functions, such as neutrophil chemotaxis, degranulation and oxygen respiratory burst, etc., while not affecting C5 cleavage and the formation of membrane attack complex (MAC), retaining the bacteriolytic and bactericidal functions of the complement system, thereby achieving the treatment of viruses, etc. Severe pneumonia, acute lung injury or acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by factors. It is administered through oral and subcutaneous route. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Descartes 30: Cartesian Therapeutics

Descartes-30 is an off-the-shelf (allogeneic) MSC product engineered with Cartesian's RNA ArmorySM cell therapy platform. Descartes-30 expresses a unique combination of DNases in patients and delivers a targeted treatment directly to the site of disease which eliminates neutrophil extracellular traps which are a key driver of inflammation and clotting in acute respiratory distress syndrome. The drug candidate relies on cell replacements mechanism of action. Currently the drug is in Phase I/II stage of clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Companies

Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Cartesian Therapeutics, GEn1E Lifesciences, Aqualung Therapeutics Corp., Theratome Bio, Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Veru Healthcare, Windtree Therapeutics, MiNK Therapeutics, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., Cynata Therapeutics Limited, Thiogenesis Therapeutics Inc., Arch Biopartners, Ibudilast, and others.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Companies- Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Cartesian Therapeutics, GEn1E Lifesciences, Aqualung Therapeutics Corp., Theratome Bio, Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Veru Healthcare, Windtree Therapeutics, MiNK Therapeutics, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., Cynata Therapeutics Limited, Thiogenesis Therapeutics Inc., Arch Biopartners, Ibudilast, and others.

Acute Respiratory Distress Therapies- STSA-1002, Rhu-pGSN, Reparixin 600mg, Centhaquine, MRG-001, TTI-0102, Dexamethasone, and others.

