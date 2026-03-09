ZHOU LIU FU JEWELRY Showcases Treasures Of Heritage At Hong Kong International Jewellery Show

MENAFN - GetNews) From 4 to 8 March, the 42nd Hong Kong International Jewellery Show was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Under the theme“Golden Radiance, Heritage Renewed,” ZHOU LIU FU JEWELRY presented its Luminous Gold Veins Jewellery Art Space, unveiling the“Treasures of Heritage” collection and hosting a themed fashion show.

As one of the most prestigious annual events in the global jewellery industry, the exhibition brought together leading brands and industry professionals from around the world. At this international platform, ZHOU LIU FU JEWELRY showcased its meticulously crafted“Treasures of Heritage” collection, attracting significant attention with its culturally inspired design language and distinctive brand philosophy.







An Immersive Jewellery Art Space

Inspired by the natural formation of gold veins, the Luminous Gold Veins Jewellery Art Space was designed using contemporary aesthetics to create a distinctive exhibition environment. Flowing curved structures, layered throughout the space, were complemented by carefully arranged lighting installations that created a dynamic interplay of light and shadow.

This immersive spatial design allowed visitors to experience the jewellery from multiple perspectives, while highlighting the brilliance and craftsmanship of the“Treasures of Heritage” collection as the pieces shimmered under shifting light.













The“Treasures of Heritage” Collection Draws Strong Attention

A highlight of the exhibition was the“Treasures of Heritage” collection, which drew considerable interest from visitors and industry professionals alike. The collection takes inspiration from four traditional Chinese intangible cultural heritage crafts - Song Brocade, bamboo weaving, Ru porcelain, and Chaozhou wood carving - reinterpreting centuries-old craftsmanship through contemporary jewellery design.

Gold thread weaving recreates the delicate texture of bamboo weaving, while CNC gold weaving techniques capture the intricate patterns of Song Brocade. Ice-crackle enamel evokes the elegant aesthetics of Ru porcelain, and three-dimensional relief craftsmanship reflects the layered artistry of Chaozhou wood carving.













Through innovative design, these traditional techniques are transformed into wearable works of art, allowing the beauty of intangible heritage craftsmanship to be preserved and appreciated in a modern context.

Throughout the exhibition, the Luminous Gold Veins Jewellery Art Space attracted numerous industry guests, media representatives, and influencers. Visitors gathered to admire the jewellery up close, engaging in lively exchanges while witnessing the renewed vitality of traditional craftsmanship through the“Treasures of Heritage” collection.

























“Treasures of Heritage” Fashion Show Lights Up the Stage

On 5 March, ZHOU LIU FU JEWELRY presented the“Treasures of Heritage” fashion show, bringing the collection to life on the runway. Models appeared wearing pieces from the“Treasures of Heritage” collection, highlighting the intricate textures and refined craftsmanship of the jewellery.

The show also featured four short films tracing the origins of the heritage crafts that inspired the collection, offering audiences deeper insight into the cultural stories behind each piece. The fusion of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary fashion created an immersive visual experience, presenting the elegance of Eastern jewellery aesthetics to an international audience.













Expanding onto the Global Stage

With more than two decades of dedication to the jewellery industry, ZHOU LIU FU JEWELRY was officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2025 (Stock Code: 06168), marking a new chapter in the brand's development.

Today, the brand operates an extensive retail network across major cities in China while actively expanding into international markets. ZHOU LIU FU JEWELRY has already entered key Southeast Asian markets including Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Laos, gradually building a global platform for cultural dialogue through jewellery.







Through its participation in the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, ZHOU LIU FU JEWELRY once again demonstrated the craftsmanship, creativity, and cultural depth of Chinese jewellery brands. Looking ahead, the brand will continue leveraging international platforms such as Hong Kong to share the beauty of Eastern jewellery culture with the world, striving to become a Chinese jewellery brand with global influence and cultural significance.