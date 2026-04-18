Ashok Gehlot Criticises Centre On Women's Reservation, Delimitation, And Model Code​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 18 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address, raising questions over women's reservation, delimitation, and the timing of the speech during the ongoing elections.​

Responding to the Prime Minister's remarks that women across the country would“teach a lesson” to the Congress and opposition parties, Gehlot, from his X handle, challenged the government's confidence.​

He stated,“If the Prime Minister is so confident, he should dissolve the Lok Sabha and call for fresh elections on this very issue to seek a new mandate from the people.”​

Gehlot also criticised the proposed delimitation process, arguing that conducting it based on the 2011 Census would be unjust, particularly for Other Backwards Classes.

He said that carrying out delimitation based on the 2011 Census instead of waiting for the 2026 caste census is equivalent to denying the rights of Other Backward Class women. Once the caste census is conducted, the actual population of Other Backward Classes will be known, enabling fair and adequate reservation.

​Taking strong exception to the timing of the Prime Minister's speech, Gehlot alleged that delivering such an address during elections in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu violates the Model Code of Conduct.

He remarked,“Delivering such a speech in the middle of elections amounts to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. However, no action will be taken, as the Election Commission has effectively become the Bharatiya Janata Party's election department.”​

The remarks by Gehlot have added a fresh political dimension to the ongoing national debate on women's reservation, caste census, and delimitation, with the Congress leadership intensifying its criticism of the Centre.​

Earlier, Ashok Gehlot stated that the government intended to carry out delimitation across the country in an arbitrary manner. The entire opposition has been raising concerns about the process, much as it was conducted in states such as Assam. They sought to replicate the same model nationwide, but their intentions have now been exposed.​