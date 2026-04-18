Rajasthan: Jaisalmer Student Cracks RAS Without Coaching, Aided By AI​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 18 (IANS) In a result that is turning heads across Rajasthan, Virendra Charan from Pokharan in Jaisalmer has secured the second rank in the Rajasthan Administrative Service Examination, without stepping into a single coaching institute.​

The son of a Head Constable and currently serving as a Tehsildar, Virendra's journey is not just about rank; it is about rethinking how India prepares for competitive exams. While most aspirants rely heavily on coaching hubs, Virendra chose a different path: self-study powered by discipline and smart use of technology.​

“I prepared entirely on my own,” he said.“I used tools like ChatGPT to understand concepts deeply. Whenever I had a doubt, I asked questions and explored answers in detail. It helped me go beyond surface-level preparation.”​

His approach reflects a growing shift among aspirants, where access to information is no longer limited by geography or finances. From the remote stretches of Jaisalmer to the state's top merit list, Virendra's story is a testament to that change.​

Interestingly, Virendra outperformed even the topper in the interview round, scoring nine marks more than Barmer's Dinesh Bishnoi, who secured Rank 1. The margin between the two was razor-thin, just half a mark overall.​

Recalling a key interview moment, Virendra shared that when asked how he would promote tourism in Bundi as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate, he suggested night tourism, wildlife tourism, and the revival of historical stepwells. The idea was to combine heritage with sustainable development.​

This year's results highlight a strong showing from Rajasthan's border districts. Candidates from Barmer, Balotra, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Anupgarh have made a mark, signalling a shift in the state's academic landscape. Jaipur and Jodhpur, however, still led with the highest number of selections.​

Virendra's success story breaks a long-standing myth that cracking top civil services exams requires expensive coaching. Instead, it underscores the power of curiosity, consistency, and intelligent use of digital tools.​

As Rajasthan celebrates its new batch of officers, one message stands out clearly: the future of preparation may no longer lie in crowded classrooms - but in focused minds, connected by technology.​