Bitcoin Hits One-Month High As CLARITY Act Optimism Grows

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)The latest market commentary centers on renewed optimism around US crypto regulation as lawmakers push the CLARITY Act. Bitcoin briefly rose to a one-month high on that tone, while major altcoins moved modestly higher before retracing. The report also highlights Kazakhstan's plan to invest in cryptoassets, with fresh allocations signaling growing interest from a national regulator in digital assets. As CPI and PCE data loom and geopolitical tensions influence energy prices, crypto markets could be particularly sensitive to policy signals and macro data.



Bitcoin touched a one-month high on CLARITY Act optimism.

Kazakhstan central bank plans to invest in cryptoassets, with initial $350m from reserves and $350m from the National Fund planned later.

The CLARITY Act faces resistance from banks; final decision rests with the Senate Banking Committee. Markets are watching US inflation data and oil prices for potential crypto moves.

The evolving regulatory landscape around the CLARITY Act could shape how crypto markets price risk and admit new participants. A Kazakhstan central bank move toward direct exposure to digital assets marks a notable shift in state involvement, potentially influencing policy debates and industry strategies. With central banks, regulators and investors weighing stability, innovation and governance, the next rounds of data and negotiations will help define the parity between markets and policy.



Senate Banking Committee debates and votes on the CLARITY Act.

Upcoming CPI and PCE data releases and the Federal Reserve decision on March 18. Kazakhstan's crypto investments expected to begin in April or May.

Bitcoin touches one-month high on CLARITY Act optimism; Kazakhstan central bank to invest in crypto

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – March 09, 2026: Bitcoin briefly touched a one-month high of $74,000 last week, supported by renewed optimism around potential US crypto market regulation, according to the latest market commentary from Simon Peters, Crypto Analyst at eToro.

Despite the temporary rally, the leading cryptocurrency ended the week roughly where it started, while major altcoins including Ethereum, BNB and Solana also recorded modest gains earlier in the week before retracing.

Commenting on the market movements, Peters said speculation around progress on the proposed CLARITY Act helped lift sentiment across crypto markets.

President Trump also publicly weighed in on the issue via Truth Social, criticising banks and urging progress on US crypto market structure legislation. In his comments, Trump said the US needs to“get Market Structure done” and that policymakers should“make a good deal with the Crypto Industry.”

However, the proposed legislation has faced resistance from the banking sector. Banks have argued that allowing stablecoins to offer yields could encourage depositors to move funds away from traditional bank accounts, potentially creating liquidity pressures and broader instability within the financial system.

Crypto firms, on the other hand, argue that restricting yields on stablecoins would stifle innovation and weaken the competitiveness of the US digital asset industry, while protecting the interests of traditional financial institutions.

Although the CLARITY Act appears to have support from the President and the White House, the final decision will rest with lawmakers in the Senate Banking Committee, who must debate and vote on the bill before it can progress.

Looking ahead, investors are closely watching upcoming US inflation data releases, including CPI and PCE figures, which could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision at its next policy meeting on March 18.

Chiliz (CHZ) was among the strongest performers over the past week, rising 11%, including a 6% gain in the last 24 hours.

The move followed Chiliz announcing that it will buy back and burn CHZ tokens for the first time since its launch in 2018. The initiative will be funded using 10% of revenue generated from fan token sales.

Chiliz is the company behind Socios, a blockchain-based sports fan engagement and rewards platform. Built on Chiliz blockchain technology, CHZ serves as the platform's exclusive on-platform currency.

Kazakhstan central bank to invest in crypto

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has announced plans to add cryptoassets to its national reserves, marking a notable step by a central bank toward direct exposure to digital assets.

According to reports, the central bank has allocated $350 million from its gold and foreign exchange reserves for an initial investment. An additional $350 million from the National Fund - the country's sovereign wealth fund - is expected to be allocated later this month.

Aliya Moldabekova, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, said the investments are expected to begin in April or May.

In addition to direct cryptoasset exposure, the central bank plans to invest in high-tech companies linked to digital assets, index funds, and other instruments that exhibit similar performance dynamics to cryptocurrencies.

As of February 1, the National Bank of Kazakhstan's gold and foreign exchange reserves stood at $69.40 billion, while the National Fund held assets valued at $65.23 billion.

