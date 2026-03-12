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Ne'ma Partners With 84 Hospitality Leaders To Transform Surplus Food Management In Ramadan
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Over 84 hotels and caterers across the UAE commit to zero-waste frameworks for Ramadan 2026.
New MOU with Abu Dhabi National Hotels Catering (ADNH Catering) follows successful collaborative food rescue at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025.
High-tech 'Smart Community Fridges' deployed at landmark locations, including Mall of the Emirates and The Mall at World Trade Center Abu Dhabi.
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