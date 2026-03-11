IPI Edges Up 0.62%, PPI Prices Fall 2.89% In Jan 2026 - Dos

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's industrial production rose slightly in January, increasing by 0.62 per cent compared with the same month of 2025, according to a report issued on Wednesday by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The Industrial Production Index (IPI) reached 88.55 points in January, compared with 88.0 points in January 2025.

On a monthly basis, however, production edged down by 0.25 per cent compared with December 2025, when the index stood at 88.78 points, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The year-on-year increase was driven by a 6.99 per cent rise in output from the extractive industries sector, which accounts for 5.4 per cent of the index weight, and an 8.62 per cent increase in electricity production, representing 5.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, manufacturing output declined by 0.26 per cent, although the sector remains the dominant contributor to the index with a weight of 88.7 per cent.

Compared with December 2025, the overall decline in January was mainly due to a 1.11 per cent drop in manufacturing output, despite increases in extractive industries production by 6.45 per cent and electricity output by 7.09 per cent, the report said.

Industrial Producer Price Index

While the report indicated that the Industrial Producer Price Index (PPI) fell by 2.89 per cent in January 2026 compared with the same month of 2025, and 0.79 per cent compared with December 2025.

The index stood at 104.02 points in January 2026, down from 107.12 points in January 2025, and 104.85 points in December 2025, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

By sector, the decline in the January index was mainly driven by a 3.51 per cent drop in manufacturing prices, which carry the largest weight in the index at 88.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, extractive industries prices rose by 3.63 per cent, accounting for 5.36 per cent of the index weight, while electricity prices increased by 0.82 per cent, representing 5.91 per cent.

Compared with December 2025, the overall decline in January was attributed to a 0.97 per cent decrease in manufacturing prices, despite 0.41 per cent growth in extractive industries prices and a 0.76 per cent rise in electricity prices, the report said.