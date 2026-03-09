Injection Pen Market To Reach $74.1 Billion By 2030 Driven By Rising Demand For Self-Administration Devices

MENAFN - GetNews)



Injection Pen Market Size, Share & Trends by Type (Disposable and Reusable Pens), Therapy (Diabetes Therapy (Insulin, GLP-1), Growth Hormone Therapy, Osteoporosis, obesity, fertility), End User (Homecare and Hospitals & Clinics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report " Injection Pen Market by Type (Disposable and Reusable Pens), Therapy (Diabetes Therapy (Insulin, GLP-1), Growth Hormone Therapy, Osteoporosis, obesity, fertility), End User (Homecare and Hospitals & Clinics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach USD 74.1 billion by 2030 from USD 47.0 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

213 Market Data Tables

62 Figures 242 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Injection Pen Market - Global Forecast to 2030”.

Some of the prominent key players are:



Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark),

Eli Lilly and Company (US),

Sanofi (France),

Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland),

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US),

Merck KGaA (Germany),

AstraZeneca (UK), Owen Mumford (UK) and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Injection Pen Market.

The injection pen market is segmented based on type. Based on type, this is segmented into disposable and reusable injection pens. The disposable injection pens segment held the largest share in the injection pen market.

The injection pen market is segmented into home care settings and hospitals & clinics based on end user. In 2023, the home care settings segment led the injection pen market, capturing the largest share and growing at a faster pace.

Based on the end user, the injection pen market has been classified into hospitals & clinics and home care settings. The market for injection pens was dominated in 2023 by the home care settings segment. On the basis of region, the injection pen market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North America market is likely to witness significant market growth.

Globally, the growing burden of chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, rising aging population globally are anticipated to accelerate the demand for injection pen, further propelling the adoption of injection pen products. Moreover, the growing focus on patient centric design and government initiative to aid affordibility and accessibility are likely to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investments for new product development and growing adoption of home care settings and self administration owing to its advantages are expecetd to support the injection pen market growth during the forecast period.

