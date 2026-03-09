MENAFN - GetNews)



"BluDomain website builder, AI Ready SEO service for photographers"23-Year Photography Website Pioneer Becomes First Platform to Offer AI Search Optimization as a Dedicated Service for Photographers

DENVER, CO - March 9, 2026 - BluDomain, the longest-running website platform built exclusively for photographers, today announced the launch of its AI Ready SEO service, making it the first photography website platform to offer artificial intelligence search optimization as a dedicated service for its clients.

As AI-powered search tools like Google's AI Overview, ChatGPT, and Perplexity increasingly replace traditional search results, photographers face a new visibility crisis: websites that rank well on Google may be entirely invisible to AI. BluDomain's AI Ready SEO service was built to solve that problem directly.

"AI doesn't search the way Google does,” said Aundrea Hasselbach, Founder and Creative Director of BluDomain. "It looks for structured data, clear entity signals, and content that directly answers questions. We've been building websites for photographers since 2003, and this is the biggest shift we've seen in how clients get found online. We built our AI Ready SEO service because photographers deserve a platform that keeps them visible, no matter how search evolves."

What AI Ready SEO Includes

BluDomain's AI Ready SEO service includes schema markup implementation (Organization, Local Business, and Software Application structured data), meta tag and alt text optimization for AI parsing, FAQ page buildout with AI-indexed subpage structure, and an ongoing content strategy targeting the search terms photographers need to own.

The AI Ready SEO service is available to BluDomain clients at $250 per optimization package.

About BluDomain

Founded in 2003, BluDomain is the original website platform built exclusively for photographers and creative professionals. With over two decades of serving the photography industry, BluDomain provides website templates, hosting, and now AI Ready SEO services, designed for the way clients search today. Learn more at bludomain.