Zurich Zoo Euthanises 10 Surplus Ethiopian Baboons

2026-03-09 02:08:12
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Zurich Zoo has euthanised 10 healthy geladas because there was no more room for them. This content was published on March 9, 2026 - 10:45 1 minute Keystone-SDA
Before the removal of 10 animals, the clan at the zoo consisted of 48 individuals, the zoo announced on Monday. Zurich Zoo was forced to kill the primates due to increasing unrest in the clan and a lack of space in other zoos across Europe.

Geladas (Theropithecus gelada) belong to the baboon family and live in harem groups of varying sizes. Each harem consists of several, usually related, females, their offspring, and a dominant male.

According to zoo director Severin Dressen, the measure was necessary to keep the group healthy in the long term. The bodies of the animals that were killed were made available for research.

Swissinfo

