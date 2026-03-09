Canadian Agritech Mission To Brazil Highlights Opportunities As Canada Diversifies Agricultural Partnerships

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- As Canada's agricultural sector looks to diversify international partnerships amid growing trade uncertainty, a recent Canadian agritech mission to Brazil - one of the largest Canadian agritech delegations to visit the country in the past decade - is highlighting new opportunities for collaboration between Canadian agritech companies and Brazil's rapidly evolving agricultural innovation ecosystem.

British Columbia–based Canadian agritech company Agrotek Industries joined the AgTech Mission to Brazil, organized by the Trade Commissioner Service and the Consulate General of Canada in São Paulo, which brought Canadian agritech companies to key agricultural innovation hubs across São Paulo state, including Campinas, Jaguariúna, Piracicaba and Ribeirão Preto.

For Agrotek CEO Jonathan Mathias, the visit provided a first-hand look at how Brazil has built one of the world's most dynamic agricultural innovation ecosystems.

“Brazil exceeded my expectations,” said Mathias.“The scale of agriculture is extraordinary, but what impressed me most was the level of technical sophistication and openness to innovation. Research institutions, startups, cooperatives and private companies are working together to move new technologies into the field quickly.”

As Canada continues to explore new global partnerships for agricultural innovation and market development, Brazil agriculture and agritech innovation ecosystems are drawing increasing attention.

During the mission, the Agrotek team engaged with leading institutions including FAPESP, Embrapa's AgNest innovation farm, and ESALQ – the Luiz de Queiroz College of Agriculture at the University of São Paulo, one of the country's most respected agricultural research centres.

Visits to innovation hubs such as APTAHub and Supera Parque provided additional insight into Brazil's growing agtech startup ecosystem and the collaboration between universities, incubators and private industry.

The delegation also participated in CoplaCampo, hosted by Coplacana, one of São Paulo state's largest sugarcane cooperatives, where producers and suppliers evaluate emerging agricultural technologies and field solutions.

Industry visits with Brazilian companies including Spin Agro and Vittia offered further perspective on advances in biological inputs and sustainable crop protection technologies.

Across meetings with researchers, producers and innovation leaders, one message was consistent: agriculture worldwide is under pressure to produce more while improving soil health, sustainability and long-term productivity.

For Agrotek Industries, which develops humic acid–based soil health solutions derived from Canadian leonardite, the mission highlighted strong alignment between Canada's regenerative agriculture priorities and Brazil's rapidly evolving agricultural technology landscape.

Mathias believes international collaboration will play a growing role as countries look beyond traditional trade relationships to strengthen food systems and agricultural innovation.

“As global agriculture evolves, collaboration between countries with strong research capacity and large-scale production systems will be increasingly important,” he said.“Brazil is clearly a global agricultural leader, and there are meaningful opportunities for knowledge exchange and partnership.”

Agrotek plans to continue discussions initiated during the mission and is exploring opportunities to return to Brazil in the near future as conversations around collaboration and market development advance.

About Agrotek Industries

Agrotek Industries is a Canadian agritech company based in British Columbia focused on soil health and regenerative agriculture solutions. The company develops humic acid–based biostimulants derived from high-quality Canadian leonardite designed to improve nutrient efficiency, increase crop resilience and support sustainable agricultural systems for farmers in Canada and international markets.

