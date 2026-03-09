BJP Questions Kolkata Police Cops For Saluting Former Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 9 (IANS) The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday, questioned the justification by the policemen of Kolkata Police for offering protocol salutes to the former State Director General of Police (DGP), Rajeev Kumar, while he appeared for attending the meeting with full-bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier in the day as a member of the Trinamool Congress delegation.

Incidentally, former State DGP Kumar was also declared as "elected unopposed" to the Rajya Sabha as a Trinamool Congress candidate.

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and veteran Bharatiya Janmata Party (BJP) leader, Suvendu Adhikari, had issued a statement, on his official social media account later in the day, where he questioned the justification of the policemen offering salutes to a retired policeman, and that too whose career had been tainted for several reasons.

"The "tainted" Rajeev Kumar, once a fugitive on the run, strutting into the Election Commission like some VIP, greeted with red-carpet treatment and salutes from Kolkata Police! Who is he? Saluting a man who dodged justice for years, buried scandals under the rug for his TMC Masters, and is now getting rewarded with a Rajya Sabha ticket?" LoP Adhikari claimed.

He had also shared a video of the West Bengal policemen offering salutes to former State DGP Kumar while he appeared for the meeting with ECI's full-bench as a Trinamool Congress representative.

He also said that the development proved the level to which the disciplined police forces in the state had stooped during the current Trinamool Congress government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"This is the level of rot in Mamata Banerjee's regime. A chequered career of cover-ups and getting a plum post after retirement for washing TMC's dirty linen while in uniform, exposes the quid pro-quo arrangement," the LoP added.