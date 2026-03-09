Infinidome To Present Aura For The First Time At XPONENTIAL Europe

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The appearance marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its navigation resilience solutions for autonomous systems operating in increasingly complex environments.

Aura supports 2–4 antennas and protects two GNSS bands while passing two additional bands, with the ability to generate up to three nulls per protected band, enabling suppression of multiple interference sources simultaneously. The system is available in both an enclosed version (500g) and a new OEM version weighing just 375g, allowing easier integration into size- and weight-constrained autonomous platforms.

Earlier this year, infiniDome introduced IroNav, a joint resilient navigation solution developed together with Wonder Robotics, which will also be presented for the first time at the European show.

The solution combines infiniDome's GNSS protection technology with Wonder Robotics' visual navigation and autonomy software, creating a layered navigation architecture designed to maintain operational continuity even in degraded GNSS environments.

By combining anti-jamming technology with optical navigation, IroNav enables drones and autonomous systems to continue navigating even when GNSS signals are completely unavailable. While infiniDome specializes in protecting GNSS signals from interference, the company recognizes that modern battlefields increasingly require solutions capable of operating in fully GPS-denied environments, making layered navigation architectures an essential capability for future autonomous operations.

infiniDome has also recently expanded its presence in Asia through a partnership with Globaz Technologies, which now serves as the company's official partner in India. The collaboration supports growing demand for GNSS resilience solutions across India's expanding defense and unmanned systems sectors.

“As GNSS interference becomes a growing global challenge, resilient navigation is becoming a critical requirement for autonomous systems,” said a spokesperson from infiniDome.“XPONENTIAL Europe provides an important opportunity to showcase Aura and how layered navigation solutions like IroNav can help ensure operational continuity even in contested environments.”

Visitors to XPONENTIAL Europe will be able to meet the infiniDome team and learn more about the company's solutions for protecting navigation systems across defense and commercial autonomous platforms.

