Russian Drone Attack Damages Homes, Cars In Cherkasy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets reported this on Telegram.

"Since Friday evening, the enemy has given no respite to our air defenders. The night also passed under air raid alerts. Within the region, five Russian UAVs were detected in flight. All of them were destroyed by our air defense forces and mobile fire groups. In the Ruska Poliana community, according to preliminary data, debris and the blast wave damaged nine residential houses and several cars," Taburets wrote.

Ukraine downs 260 of 286 Russian drones in overnight attack

According to him, there were no reports of injuries to emergency services.

Earlier, in the Zolotonosha district of the Cherkasy region, four people were killed in a Russian drone attack. In addition, bus passengers were injured as a result of the UAV strike.

Photo credit: Ihor Taburets / Telegram