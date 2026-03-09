AAIB Report On Air India Boeing Crash To Be Released Soon: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, on Monday, told Rajya Sabha that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) investigation into the Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad in June last year is progressing at a very good pace, and the report will be released "very soon".

The London-bound Air India Boeing 787 flight AI171 had crashed within seconds after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on June 12, 2025, killing 260 people, including 241 persons onboard.

"Regarding the AI171 crash that happened in June last year, the investigation is going at a very good pace, and all the resources that are required for AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau), the primary agency which is looking into the investigation, are being provided."

"And I would say that very soon, within the completion of the year, the report should be out," Union Minister Naidu said.

Replying to a supplementary query during the Question Hour in the Upper House, the Union Minister also added that the Central government is doing its best to ensure flight operations to West Asia in order to bring back Indian citizens stranded due to the Iran war.

On the West Asia situation and the safety of flight operations, Union Minister Naidu said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) immediately engaged with the airlines and issued circulars.

He added that DGCA officials have held multiple meetings with airlines to ensure that they operate flights only when they are sure that there is 100 per cent safety for planes flying to airports in West Asia.

Travel advisories have also been issued to passengers to avoid confusion, he said.

While noting that airlines have been thoroughly looking at slots for operating the services amid the West Asia crisis, the Union Minister added that around 90,000 people have been able to travel to India in the last week.

"We are seeing the situation might get better in the days ahead, so that more people can also travel through civil aviation," he said.

Apprising the Upper House of the Parliament about the development that has been planned for the civil aviation sector, the Union Minister added that 200 more airports are expected to be opened in the next 20 years.

"I believe, the country believes, and the Prime Minister believes, that when you want to see a developed country, the civil aviation operation should be a priority sector. And it is with that vision, in the last 12 years, we have seen substantial growth," Union Minister Naidu said.

Mentioning the growth in air traffic in the country, he added that every day, five lakh passengers are able to travel domestically, while around one to two lakh passengers travel internationally.

"Our plan for the future is that in the next five years, we want to have 50 more airports, and in the next 20 years, we want to have another 200 more airports. So our overall tally of airports reaches up to 350," the Union Minister said.