Clostridium Difficile Infections Pipeline 2026: Therapies Under Investigation, Clinical Trials Milestones, And FDA Approvals By Delveinsight Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma, Eli Lilly, Astrazeneca

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Clostridium Difficile Infections pipeline constitutes 20+ key companies continuously working towards developing 22+ Clostridium Difficile Infections treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Clostridium Difficile Infections Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Clostridium Difficile Infections Market.

The Clostridium Difficile Infections Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Clostridium Difficile Infections Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Clostridium Difficile Infections treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Clostridium Difficile Infections companies working in the treatment market are Adiso Therapeutics, Deinove, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Lumen Bioscience, Inc, Summit Therapeutics, Finch Therapeutics Group, Seres Therapeutics, Vedanta Biosciences, MGB Biopharma, Replidyne, and others, are developing therapies for the Clostridium Difficile Infections treatment



Emerging Clostridium Difficile Infections therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- ADS024, DNV3837, Ibezapolstat, LMN-201, Ridinilazole, CP101, SER 109, VE303, MGB-BP-3, CRS3123, and other s are expected to have a significant impact on the Clostridium Difficile Infections market in the coming years.

In November 2025, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the investigational new drug application submitted by Immuron Limited for IMM-529 (IND 032095), permitting the initiation of a Phase II clinical trial in adults with Clostridioides difficile Infection. The company intends to begin the study in the first half of 2026. The multicenter trial, to be conducted in Australia, will enroll up to 60 participants experiencing either a first episode or recurrent infection. Designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, participants will be assigned in a 2:1 ratio to receive IMM-529 alongside standard of care or placebo with standard treatment. The main goal of the study is to evaluate safety and tolerability, while secondary efficacy measures will assess mortality, symptom improvement, and recurrence rates.

In April 2025, Lumen Bioscience shared top-line findings from the sentinel cohort of its RePreve Clinical Trial assessing LMN-201 for Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). LMN-201 is an oral biologic combination therapy, provided in capsule form, designed to be administered alongside and after antibiotics to enhance clinical outcomes in CDI. The therapy is developed using Lumen's proprietary spirulina-based GMP manufacturing platform.

In February 2025, Microbiotica presented new insights into the mechanism of action of MB097 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Immuno-Oncology conference held in Los Angeles from February 23-26. MB097, a live biotherapeutic product (LBP), is being developed to complement immuno-oncology treatments, including MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab).

In January 2025, Vedanta Biosciences, a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing defined bacterial consortia as oral therapies for gastrointestinal disorders, announced the publication of further findings from its Phase II CONSORTIUM trial of its lead candidate, VE303, aimed at preventing recurrent *Clostridioides difficile* infection (rCDI). The latest analyses were published this month in Nature Medicine and are accessible online

In January 2025, MaaT Pharma revealed the topline results from ARES, a key European Phase 3 multicenter trial. This single-arm, open-label study assessed the efficacy and safety of MaaT013 in patients with acute gastrointestinal Graft-versus-Host Disease (GI-aGvHD). The trial focused on third-line treatment for patients who were steroid-resistant and either refractory or intolerant to ruxolitinib.

In January 2025, PureTech Health plc announced that Vedanta Biosciences, a company it founded, has published new results from the Phase 2 CONSORTIUM study on VE303, its leading candidate under evaluation for preventing recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (rCDI). In January 2025, Seres Therapeutics, Inc. revealed new translational biomarker findings from exploratory endpoints in its Phase 1b placebo-controlled SER-155 trial with patients receiving allogeneic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT).

Clostridium Difficile Infections Overview

Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) is a bacterial infection that affects the colon, caused by the Clostridium difficile (C. diff) bacterium. It often occurs after the use of antibiotics, which disrupt the normal gut flora, allowing C. difficile to grow and produce toxins. Symptoms range from mild diarrhea to severe colitis and can include abdominal pain, fever, and nausea. CDI is most common in hospitalized or elderly patients and can be life-threatening if not treated. Recurrent infections are also a major concern. Treatment typically involves stopping the causative antibiotic and administering specific antibiotics like vancomycin or fidaxomicin.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Clostridium Difficile Infections Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Emerging Clostridium Difficile Infections Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



ADS024: Adiso Therapeutics

DNV3837: Deinove

Ibezapolstat: Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc

LMN-201: Lumen Bioscience, Inc

Ridinilazole: Summit Therapeutics

CP101: Finch Therapeutics Group

SER 109: Seres Therapeutics

VE303: Vedanta Biosciences

MGB-BP-3: MGB Biopharma CRS3123: Replidyne

Clostridium Difficile Infections Route of Administration

Clostridium Difficile Infections pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Clostridium Difficile Infections Molecule Type

Clostridium Difficile Infections Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Clostridium Difficile Infections Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Clostridium Difficile Infections Assessment by Product Type

Clostridium Difficile Infections By Stage and Product Type

Clostridium Difficile Infections Assessment by Route of Administration

Clostridium Difficile Infections By Stage and Route of Administration

Clostridium Difficile Infections Assessment by Molecule Type Clostridium Difficile Infections by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Clostridium Difficile Infections Report covers around 22+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Clostridium Difficile Infections product details are provided in the report. Download the Clostridium Difficile Infections pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Clostridium Difficile Infections therapies

Some of the key companies in the Clostridium Difficile Infections Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Clostridium Difficile Infections are - Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma, Eli Lily & Company AstraZeneca, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Baxter International Inc., Sanofi S.A, Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V, and others.

Clostridium Difficile Infections Pipeline Analysis:

The Clostridium Difficile Infections pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Clostridium Difficile Infections with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Clostridium Difficile Infections Treatment.

Clostridium Difficile Infections key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Clostridium Difficile Infections Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Clostridium Difficile Infections market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Clostridium Difficile Infections drugs and therapies

Clostridium Difficile Infections Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing cases of Clostridium Difficile Infections, increasing consumption of antibiotics are some of the important factors that are fueling the Clostridium Difficile Infections Market.

Clostridium Difficile Infections Pipeline Market Barriers

However, lack of awareness of the infection, high cost of the diagnostic and treatment of severe infection and other factors are creating obstacles in the Clostridium Difficile Infections Market growth.

Scope of Clostridium Difficile Infections Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Clostridium Difficile Infections Companies: Adiso Therapeutics, Deinove, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Lumen Bioscience, Inc, Summit Therapeutics, Finch Therapeutics Group, Seres Therapeutics, Vedanta Biosciences, MGB Biopharma, Replidyne, and others

Key Clostridium Difficile Infections Therapies: ADS024, DNV3837, Ibezapolstat, LMN-201, Ridinilazole, CP101, SER 109, VE303, MGB-BP-3, CRS3123, and others

Clostridium Difficile Infections Therapeutic Assessment: Clostridium Difficile Infections current marketed and Clostridium Difficile Infections emerging therapies Clostridium Difficile Infections Market Dynamics: Clostridium Difficile Infections market drivers and Clostridium Difficile Infections market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Clostridium Difficile Infections Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Clostridium Difficile Infections Report Introduction

2. Clostridium Difficile Infections Executive Summary

3. Clostridium Difficile Infections Overview

4. Clostridium Difficile Infections- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Clostridium Difficile Infections Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Clostridium Difficile Infections Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Clostridium Difficile Infections Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Clostridium Difficile Infections Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Clostridium Difficile Infections Preclinical Stage Products

10. Clostridium Difficile Infections Therapeutics Assessment

11. Clostridium Difficile Infections Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Clostridium Difficile Infections Key Companies

14. Clostridium Difficile Infections Key Products

15. Clostridium Difficile Infections Unmet Needs

16. Clostridium Difficile Infections Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Clostridium Difficile Infections Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Clostridium Difficile Infections Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.