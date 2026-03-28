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European Stocks Close Lower
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Brussels: European stocks closed lower Friday.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.95 percent to 575.30 points, while Germany's DAX index declined 1.32 percent to 22,315.24 points.
The CAC 40 index also lost 0.87 percent, closing at 7,701.95 points.
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