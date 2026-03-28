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European Stocks Close Lower

European Stocks Close Lower


2026-03-28 12:24:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: European stocks closed lower Friday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.95 percent to 575.30 points, while Germany's DAX index declined 1.32 percent to 22,315.24 points.

The CAC 40 index also lost 0.87 percent, closing at 7,701.95 points.

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