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Saudi Ministry Of Defense Says Missile Headed Towards Riyadh Region Intercepted

Saudi Ministry Of Defense Says Missile Headed Towards Riyadh Region Intercepted


2026-03-28 12:24:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced today that it intercepted a hostile ballistic missile.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Major General Turki Al-Malki stated that a ballistic missile launched toward Riyadh Region was intercepted and destroyed.

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The Peninsula

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