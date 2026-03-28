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Saudi Ministry Of Defense Says Missile Headed Towards Riyadh Region Intercepted
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced today that it intercepted a hostile ballistic missile.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Major General Turki Al-Malki stated that a ballistic missile launched toward Riyadh Region was intercepted and destroyed.
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