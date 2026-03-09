MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Happy Belly Food Group's Heal Wellness Announces the Signing of a Franchise Agreement and Secured Real-Estate Location in Montreal's Griffintown

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) (" Happy Belly " or the " Company "), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce that its Heal Wellness brand (" Heal ") has signed a franchise agreement and secured a real-estate location for the city of Griffintown, Montreal, Quebec. This signing marks Heal Wellness' third signed franchise agreement in Quebec, continuing the brand's measured expansion across one of Canada's most dynamic urban markets. Heal Wellness is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant (" QSR ") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies, built around clean ingredients and a better-for-you lifestyle.







The Griffintown location will be operated by an existing Happy Belly franchise partner who currently operates a Rosie's Burgers location in Montreal. With this addition, the franchisee becomes both a multi-branded operator within the Happy Belly portfolio and a multi-unit operator, further demonstrating the strength of the Company's platform and the confidence its partners have in expanding alongside its brands.

"Securing a Heal location in Griffintown is another meaningful step forward in our Quebec expansion strategy," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "This announcement is especially significant because it reflects the continued confidence of an existing franchise partner who is already operating one of our other brands in Montreal. To see a franchisee expand with us across multiple brands and multiple units is a strong validation of our operating model, the quality of our brand portfolio, and the long-term opportunity we are building at Happy Belly."

Griffintown is one of Montreal's fastest growing and most desirable neighborhoods, known for its dense residential base, strong daytime traffic, mixed-use development, and health-conscious consumer demographic. The area's walkability, urban energy, and concentration of professionals and young families make it a highly attractive market for Heal's fresh, wellness-focused menu of smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies.







"Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, solidifying its position as a leading acai and smoothie bowl brand," said Sean Black. "With 33 locations now open and more than 175 in development, Heal remains a key driver of growth within Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 666 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. We continue to build a predictable and disciplined growth engine designed to create long-term shareholder value."

" We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.







Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

