Transunion Announces 99-Cent Mortgage Pricing For Vantagescore® 4.0

CHICAGO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced a new, lower price of 99 cents per mortgage origination score for VantageScore® 4.0, reinforcing its commitment to homebuyer affordability and delivering greater value for mortgage lenders. Drawing on findings from a recent study, TransUnion estimates the new pricing could drive more than $900 million in potential savings for lenders and consumers.

This move supports the Federal Housing Finance Agency's focus on increasing score competition in the mortgage market and making housing more affordable for Americans. With today's announcement, TransUnion is leading the credit bureau industry with significant price cuts to encourage lenders to choose VantageScore 4.0 instead of its much more expensive competitor. Additionally, TransUnion will continue to offer VantageScore 4.0 for free to mortgage customers who purchase a FICO score from TransUnion.

“TransUnion is committed to lowering the cost of mortgage origination for every American looking to buy or refinance a home,” said Satyan Merchant, senior vice president and mortgage business leader at TransUnion.

VantageScore 4.0 is a next-generation credit scoring model designed to support responsible credit growth while maintaining strong and consistent risk performance across economic cycles. Together, VantageScore and TransUnion deliver unmatched predictive power by leveraging trended credit data insights along with rental and utility tradelines. TransUnion remains the only bureau that offers 30 months of trended credit data, giving lenders a more complete view of consumer credit behavior.

To help lenders and investors confidently assess and adopt VantageScore 4.0, TransUnion will continue to offer historical data and analytical support at no cost, allowing testing through TransUnion's TruIQTM Data Enrichment platforms.

“TransUnion appreciates the ongoing collaboration of the FHFA and the Government Sponsored Enterprises as they complete implementation milestones for VantageScore 4.0 in mortgage lending and remains dedicated to supporting clients through the transition toward widespread mortgage market adoption,” concluded Merchant.

Discover how TransUnion is enabling safer, smarter, and more inclusive homeownership here.

