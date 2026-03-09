Brokercentral Unlocks Personal Lines Panel With Applied Rating Hub Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brokers can now access a wider range of coverage options from their central platform

Brighton, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems Europe today announced that BrokerCentral has selected Applied Rating Hub to provide seamless access to a panel of insurer and MGA personal lines schemes for full-cycle EDI trading.

BrokerCentral provides a broker-focused policy administration system that combines CRM, broker management, and policy administration capabilities in a single platform designed to streamline operations. Leveraging an open API architecture to integrate with Applied Rating Hub, the BrokerCentral system will provide real-time risk data exchange, automating quote, bind, renew, and mid-term adjustment workflows for its brokers. The project will initially focus on motor insurance, expanding into niche markets such as taxi and motorhome insurance, before moving into household insurance.

“BrokerCentral was created to modernise broker workflows and remove the inefficiencies caused by manual processes, allowing brokers to focus on delivering excellent client service and growing their business,” said Nick Jordan, managing director, BrokerCentral.“We are excited to work with Applied. Their strong relationships with many UK insurers will remove the burden of developing and maintaining multiple direct insurer integrations, while enabling our brokers to offer a wide range of coverage options to their clients.”

Rating Hub offers a single connection to a dynamic marketplace of 30+ personal lines insurers and MGAs featuring 100+ products, enabling seamless full-cycle EDI trading across the UK insurance industry. By exchanging real-time data through a one-to-many model, Rating Hub eliminates the need for multiple insurer integrations and operational bottlenecks, helping businesses speed up market access and focus on selling products and winning clients.

“Brokers have long struggled with managing the costs and complexity of multiple direct insurer integrations, or risk losing product choice and their competitive position,” said Matt Wellman, senior director of Enterprise Accounts & Insurer Relationships, Applied Systems.“The collaboration between Applied and BrokerCentral creates greater connectivity across the industry, bringing more brokers and insurers together for scalable business growth and better market viability.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Broker Central

BrokerCentral is a UK-focused broker management and policy administration platform. Its all-in-one system combines CRM, broker management, and policy administration to streamline workflows, reduce manual processes, and support growth for insurance brokers.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems 678-438-5093...