Ambanis Step Out For A Bite! Mukesh, Anant, Radhika Spotted At Mumbai's Rameswaram Cafe- Customer's Reaction Goes Viral

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mumbai's Rameshwaram Cafe is in the spotlight since India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani and his family stepped out to have a meal at the South Indian eatery. Circumventing the long queue lined up outside the restaurant, Reliance Industries chairman visited at the Churchgate eatery with his son Anant and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant earlier this week.

In the video, Ambani family presence seem to overpower Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's fan following. This video was shared by Mumbai-based content creator Prafful Paithane on Sunday who was among those who were at the Cafe at the same time when the Ambanis entered.

The caption to the viral video states,““Just a normal day in Mumbai casually running into Janhvi Kapoor & Radhika Ambani, Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani.”

The video shows several cars lined outside Rameshwaram Cafe in Mumbai's Churchgate area which were a part of Ambani family's convoy. Mukesh Ambani, dressed simply in black trousers and a beige shirt, can be stepping into the iconic eatery, surrounded by security personnel. The high-profile billionaire greeted the crowd with folded hands who had gathered to catch a glimpse of India's richest man.

Social media reaction

This video amassed over 1.7 lakh views and several comments. A user asked,“Just curious...did the Ambanis also roam around with plates looking for a seat, or did they stand and ate the food?”

Another user noted,“Few days ago I saw a post on how this cafe has democratised waiting time and service only to pull this now.”

A third user enquired,“Was that jr. NTR at the very end...”

A fourth user wrote,“No seating area at all?”

A fifth user asked,“How much time you waited in the line” Replying to this, the vlogger said that due the presence of Ambani family and Janhvi Kapoor, the wait time "was more than usual. Because they booked the upper deck. But if you go on a normal day 30 mins to be precise.”