Rising Demand For Replacement Components In The Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market 2026

Aftermarket Automotive Parts market to surpass $660 billion in 2030. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,503 billion by 2030, the Aftermarket Automotive Parts market is estimated to account for nearly 12% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the aftermarket automotive parts market in 2030, valued at $235 billion. The market is expected to grow from $153 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of vehicle parc across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, the increasing average age of vehicles driving higher replacement demand, the growing network of independent workshops and organized service chains, and the rising adoption of electric vehicles and advanced automotive systems requiring specialized replacement components and diagnostics across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the aftermarket automotive parts market growth in 2030, valued at $178 billion. The market is expected to grow from $143 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing average vehicle age, high demand for replacement parts, strong presence of independent repair and service providers, and expanding distribution networks. Rising vehicle usage, growing need for timely maintenance, and increasing availability of cost-effective aftermarket components are further supporting market growth across the country.

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market In 2030?

The aftermarket automotive parts market is segmented by product type into engine components, electrical parts, suspension and steering parts, brake parts, exhaust parts, and other product types. The engine components market will be the largest segment of the aftermarket automotive parts market segmented by product type, accounting for 28% or $186 billion of the total in 2030. The engine components market will be supported by increasing incidence of engine wear and failure over vehicle lifecycles, rising demand for timely engine overhauls, growing use of vehicles in high-mileage applications, and expanding need for reliable replacement parts to maintain performance. Advancements in precision manufacturing, increasing availability of remanufactured engines and components, stronger penetration of turbocharged systems, expanding fleet maintenance programs, and stricter emissions compliance requirements emphasizing optimal engine functionality are further supporting sustained demand in the aftermarket automotive engine components segment.

The aftermarket automotive parts market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers.

The aftermarket automotive parts market is segmented by application into replacement and wear-and-tear, performance, customization and aesthetic enhancements, and collision repair and structural replacement.

The aftermarket automotive parts market is segmented by distribution channel into online retailers, offline retailers, and original equipment suppliers (OES).

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the aftermarket automotive parts market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global aftermarket automotive parts market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape vehicle maintenance practices, component replacement cycles, regulatory compliance requirements, and technological innovation across the global automotive service ecosystem.

Increasing Demand For Connected And Smart Vehicles – The increasing demand for connected and smart vehicles is expected to become a key growth driver for the aftermarket automotive parts market by 2030. As modern vehicles integrate advanced digital technologies such as sensors, infotainment systems, telematics units, and connectivity modules, the need for compatible replacement and upgrade components is rising significantly. Vehicle owners increasingly seek to enhance connectivity, improve user experience, and maintain compatibility with evolving technological standards. This trend encourages aftermarket manufacturers to develop advanced and technologically compatible parts to support modern vehicle architectures. Additionally, the growing penetration of connected vehicle technologies is expanding the scope of aftermarket services beyond traditional mechanical components. Collectively, these factors support steady market growth by directly linking vehicle digitalization with increased aftermarket parts demand. As a result, the increasing demand for connected and smart vehicles is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.7% annual growth to the aftermarket automotive parts market.

Rising Government Regulations On Vehicle Safety And Emissions – Rising government regulations on vehicle safety and emissions are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the aftermarket automotive parts market by 2030. Regulatory authorities worldwide are implementing stricter standards to improve vehicle safety, reduce emissions, and enhance environmental sustainability. These regulations require periodic replacement or upgrading of critical components such as exhaust systems, catalytic converters, braking systems, and fuel management systems. Aftermarket suppliers provide cost-effective and compliant alternatives to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, making regulatory compliance more accessible to vehicle owners. Additionally, ongoing regulatory updates and inspection requirements are increasing the frequency of component replacement. Consequently, rising government regulations on vehicle safety and emissions are projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the aftermarket automotive parts market.

Rising Demand For Customization And Performance Enhancement – The rising demand for customization and performance enhancement is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the aftermarket automotive parts market by 2030. Vehicle owners increasingly seek to improve vehicle aesthetics, functionality, and performance through customized and upgraded components. Aftermarket parts such as performance exhaust systems, suspension systems, lighting solutions, and electronic upgrades provide opportunities to enhance vehicle performance and appearance. This trend is particularly strong among automotive enthusiasts and commercial fleet operators seeking improved efficiency and operational performance. Additionally, the growing availability of advanced aftermarket solutions is making customization more accessible and affordable. Therefore, the rising demand for customization and performance enhancement is projected to contribute approximately 2.4% annual growth to the aftermarket automotive parts market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the engine components market, electrical parts market, suspension and steering parts market, brake parts market, exhaust parts market, and other product types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $178 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for dependable replacement systems and expanding availability of technologically advanced aftermarket solutions. This momentum highlights the increasing importance of ensuring vehicle safety, operational reliability, compliance with performance standards, and supporting evolving automotive system complexity, accelerating long-term growth across the global aftermarket automotive parts sector.

The engine components market is projected to grow by $52 billion, the electrical parts market by $37 billion, the suspension and steering parts market by $27 billion, the brake parts market by $21 billion, exhaust parts market by $16 billion, and the other product types market by $24 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

