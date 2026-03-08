State Govt Committed To Women's Safety: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, March 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Sunday that women are the backbone of society, and their empowerment leads to the progress and development of the nation.

Calling for greater awareness regarding women's rights, respect and equal opportunities on International Women's Day, he emphasised the importance of education, health and self-reliance of half the population.

The Chief Minister was addressing the state-level International Women's Day programme organised at Dhan Mandi in Hanumangarh on Sunday.

Extending his greetings on the occasion, he said women's strength continues to inspire society. He cited the achievements of President Droupadi Murmu, the country's first tribal woman President, and the role of Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during Operation Sindoor as examples of women bringing glory to the nation.

He also highlighted the international achievements of sportspersons such as PV Sindhu, Smriti Mandhana, Mirabai Chanu, Harmanpreet Kaur, Manu Bhaker and Avani Lekhara.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has framed several policies with women at the centre. More than 12 crore toilets have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission to ensure the dignity and safety of women. Over 11 crore LPG connections have been provided under the Ujjwala Yojana, while more than 70 per cent of houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are in the name of women or jointly owned by them.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Act, providing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies, has further strengthened women's empowerment.

CM Sharma said the state government is committed to the empowerment and protection of women. More than 16 lakh Lakhpati Didis have been created in Rajasthan so far. Livelihood assistance worth Rs 679 crore has been provided to about 1.39 lakh self-help groups. Under the Chief Minister's Ekal Nari Samman Pension Scheme, Rs 6,876 crore has been provided to more than 19 lakh women pensioners. Similarly, under the Chief Minister's Kanyadaan Scheme, nearly Rs 101 crore has been provided for the marriage of more than 27,000 girls.

The Chief Minister said the Lado Protsahan Yojana is helping promote a positive outlook towards the health and education of girl children. Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh is provided in seven instalments, benefiting over six lakh girls so far. Schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Maa Voucher Scheme are also playing a major role in women's welfare.

He added that due to the state government's effective efforts, the average time for investigation in cases of crimes against women has reduced from 128 days in 2020 to 52 days. The number of such cases has also declined by about 10 per cent compared to 2023.

The Chief Minister said the state government is ensuring balanced development across all regions. The additional Rs 150 bonus on the MSP of wheat announced in the 2026 state budget will particularly benefit farmers of the Sri Ganganagar–Hanumangarh region. Reconstruction of the Indira Gandhi Canal Project (IGNP), the Ganga Canal and development of the Ferozepur feeder will further strengthen irrigation facilities. An amount of Rs 500 crore has also been allocated for canal construction in Hanumangarh.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the state government is ensuring that women receive the benefits of welfare schemes directly through DBT.

She added that the 10 per cent increase in the honorarium of Anganwadi workers, helpers and assistants will further strengthen women's empowerment.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara said that the reduction in petrol and diesel prices has provided significant relief to the people of Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts.

He added that the provision of Rs 5,000 crore for electricity supply and canal water availability will benefit farmers.

During the programme, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore in Hanumangarh. He also launched the Lado Protsahan Yojana portal and transferred funds to beneficiaries of the Lado Protsahan Yojana, Chief Minister's Maternity Nutrition Scheme and the Girl Child Distance Education Scheme through DBT.

Symbolic cheques were also distributed to beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi Yojana, Chief Minister's Nari Shakti Udyam Protsahan Yojana and self-help groups receiving loans. The Saathin Guide was digitally launched, and awards under the Panna Dhai Suraksha and Samman Yojana were also presented. Earlier, the Chief Minister shared information about various schemes and programmes being implemented by the state government for women's welfare and empowerment.