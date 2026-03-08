'Target Destroyed': UAE Releases New Footage Of Air Defences Intercepting Iranian Drones

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The Iranian attacks, which targeted infrastructure and civilian sites, violate international law and pose a direct threat to UAE's security and stability, UAE earlier emphasised

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Amid Iranian attacks, UAE has released fresh footage of the country's air defences working to intercept the drones. The country's Ministry of Defence reiterated that there is "no compromise when it comes to the nation's security and sovereignty, and that the UAE Armed Forces "stand ready to deter any threat".

Recommended For You

Earlier today, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the country is in "a state of defence" after Iran's "unprovoked aggression."

The Iranian attacks, which targeted infrastructure and civilian sites, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries, violate international law, UN Charter, and pose a direct threat to UAE's security and stability, UAE's Mofa stressed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

While UAE does not seek to be drawn into any escalation, the country reaffirmed its right to "safeguard sovereignty, national security, and territorial integrity."

In new footage of UAE forces intercepting Iranian drones, voices can be heard saying "target destroyed". Watch it here:

Attacks against UAE; injuries, death toll so far

Since the start of the Iranian aggression, UAE has faced over 1,400 attacks. This includes 238 ballistic missiles, out of which 221 were destroyed, while 15 of them fell into the sea, and 2 missiles fell on the country's territory.

1,422 Iranian drones were detected, and 1,342 of them were intercepted, while 80 drones fell within the country's territory. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

The attacks have led to four deaths - two Pakistanis one Nepalese, and one Bangladeshi. Injuries, ranging from minor to moderate, were recorded among 112 individuals - Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, and Turkish nationals.

Authorities reassure public

Officials have constantly reassured the public that the situation in the country is safe, ensuring readiness on all fronts and sectors of life. However, it is necessary to take the required precautions. When receiving an emergency alert, residents must seek shelter in a safe location, follow the instructions, and wait for the all-clear message to resume normal activities.

Defence sector

The UAE stressed that it maintains a "robust strategic stockpile of munitions, ensuring sustained interception and response capabilities over extended periods." The country earlier rejected "inaccurate reporting" by Bloomberg about UAE's defence capabilities

The Emirates clarified that the country possesses "diverse, integrated, and multi-layered air defence systems, capable of countering a full spectrum of aerial threats with high efficiency."

Food markets

Officials have repeatedly affirmed that there is no shortage of essential food items in the market. The UAE has "highly efficient and comprehensive" strategic reserves, which ensures a continuous long-term supply, the country's Ministry of Economy has said.

During a government media briefing, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said the country maintains a strategic stockpile of essential goods sufficient to cover market needs for between four and six months.

Authorities are constantly monitoring prices of goods, and residents can submit a complaint in case of unjustified hikes. It is essential to keep your bill at hand.

ALSO READ

Iranian attacks in the Gulf: Deaths, injuries, key events since February 28

UAE intercepts 16 ballistic missiles, 113 drones; death toll climbs to 4

'Pardon us for any shortcomings': President vows to defend UAE after Iran attacks

​UAE government briefing: Security stable, markets secure as Iranian attacks enter fourth day

MENAFN08032026000049011007ID1110833375