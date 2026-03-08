403
Trump Declares US Strikes on Iran "Going Very Well"
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump stated on Friday that US airstrikes targeting Iran are progressing “very well,” asserting that Tehran’s military strength has been mostly eliminated.
“In Iran, we're doing very well. How would you score it from zero to 10? I said I'd give it a 12 to a 15,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
He emphasized the extent of the damage inflicted on Iran’s military, saying, “Their navy is gone. Their communications are gone. Their leaders are gone. Two sets of their leaders are gone. They're down to their third set.”
Trump further claimed that Iran’s air force had been “wiped out entirely,” noting, “Think of it. They had 32 ships. All 32 are at the bottom of the ocean.”
These comments came amid growing instability in the Middle East since February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Iran that have resulted in over 1,000 deaths, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, more than 150 schoolgirls, and high-ranking military officers.
In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes on sites associated with the US throughout the region. A drone attack in Kuwait reportedly killed six US service members at a tactical operations center.
