Delta Air Lines And Junior Achievement (JA) Africa Empower Next Generation Of Female Leaders Across Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ACCRA, Ghana, March 8, 2026/APO Group/ --

Delta Air Lines, in partnership with Junior Achievement (JA) Africa ( ), has successfully graduated 61 high-potential African girls from the 2026 LEAD Camp, formally inducting them into the 10 Million African Girls (10MAG) community, a long-term leadership and opportunity platform advancing young women across Africa.

Held in Accra from March 2–8 in recognition of this year's International Women's Day (IWD) theme“Give to Gain,” the 2026 camp convened 61 participants from Eswatini, Ghana, Nigeria, Mauritius, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia. The initiative reflects Delta and JA Africa's longstanding commitment to expanding access to leadership development, economic participation, and cross-border exposure for emerging female leaders.

The LEAD Camp exemplifies Delta Air Lines' investment in community partnerships that drive educational access and workforce readiness across its international markets. By collaborating with JA Africa, Delta contributes to building a scalable pipeline of confident, skilled young women prepared to lead in their communities and industries.

“Sustainable progress begins with access - access to knowledge, networks, and opportunity. Our partnership with JA Africa transcends traditional training; it establishes a structured pathway that allows young African women to engage meaningfully in the global economy. Inducting this year's cohort into 10MAG reflects our long-term commitment to expanding opportunity across the continent.” indicated Ed Bastian, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Air Lines.

Throughout the week, participants engaged in immersive, skills-based learning designed to strengthen executive presence, decision-making, entrepreneurial thinking, and future-ready competencies. The curriculum integrated leadership development, emotional intelligence, financial capability, advocacy, and career pathway exploration through direct engagement with corporate leaders, policy professionals, and industry practitioners.

This approach aligns with global development priorities. According to UNICEF's Skills4Girls framework, investing in life skills, digital literacy, STEM exposure, and leadership development is critical for preparing adolescent girls to participate fully in evolving labor markets. Research consistently shows that equipping girls with both technical and soft skills improves their transition into higher education, entrepreneurship, and the workforce while optimizing long-term economic resilience.

A highlight of the programme was the“Give to Gain” Social Impact Challenge, where participants worked in cross-country teams to design practical solutions addressing tangible community issues. Finalist teams presented their projects during the graduation ceremony, demonstrating problem-solving, collaboration, and measurable impact thinking, while also highlighting creativity, innovation, and a commitment to driving meaningful change in their communities.

Reflecting on the graduation and induction, Simi Nwogugu, President & CEO of JA Africa, said:“Graduation is just the beginning. LEAD Camp equips young women with leadership capability and strategic exposure, while 10MAG ensures ongoing mentorship, scholarships, and entrepreneurial pathways. By combining these elements, we are cultivating a generation of women prepared to lead in boardrooms, build thriving enterprises, and shape policy across Africa.”

The graduation ceremony marked not an endpoint but a transition. Each participant was inducted into the 10 Million African Girls (10MAG) community, a structured platform that provides ongoing mentorship, scholarships, entrepreneurial incubation, and professional networking. This ensures sustained engagement and positions participants within a broader ecosystem of opportunity and accountability.

Since its inception, the LEAD camp platform has evolved into a pan-African convening point for emerging female leaders. The 2026 edition further reinforced the strategic alignment between Delta Air Lines and JA Africa in delivering structured, measurable leadership development across borders.

As the 61 graduates return to their respective countries, they do so equipped not only with training but with networks, accountability, and a defined pathway to continued growth through 10MAG.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Junior Achievement (JA) Africa.

About JA Africa:

Junior Achievement (JA) Africa is one of the largest and most impactful youth-serving NGOs working on the economic empowerment of young Africans. We deliver hands-on learning in entrepreneurship, work readiness, financial capability, STEM, and digital skills to over 1.6 million young people annually across 23 countries. We empower young people to tackle real-world problems, launch their businesses, and confidently step into the future of work. JA Africa is an ecosystem leader in youth entrepreneurship education across the continent, bringing together governments, corporations, educators, and communities to transform how young Africans are prepared for future success. By creating scalable, inclusive learning experiences and nurturing a generation of changemakers, we are helping to reshape Africa's economic narrative.

About Delta Air Lines:

Delta Air Lines is a global airline committed to connecting people, communities, and opportunities across continents. In addition to its role as a leading international carrier, Delta invests strategically in education, workforce readiness, and empowerment initiatives that nurture the next generation of leaders . In collaboration with organizations like Junior Achievement Africa Delta provides young people with access to mentorship, skills development, and transformative experiences that cultivates personal growth, professional confidence, and economic opportunity. Committed to creating lasting social impact, Delta continues to champion programmes that equips future leaders with the tools, networks, and vision to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.