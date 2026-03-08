403
African Energy Chamber Amplifies Diversity Fight in Af’ica’s Energy Sector
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) SANDTON, South Africa, March 5 2026/ --’As Africa’s oil and gas sector gathers unpreceden—ed momentum — buoyed by major discoveries, renewed exploration campaigns and intensifying global demand for dive—sified supply — the African Energy Chamber (AEC) () has sharpened a parallel and increasingly vocal campaign: ens’ring that Africa’s energy renaissance is not built on exclusion.
In a firm public statement that has reverberated across industry circles, the Chamber declared that as Africa’s oil and gas sector expands, investment mus“ “guarantee African participation, reject discrimination and uphold local cont”nt.” It warned that in the coming weeks it will engage African officials and industry leaders to s“cure “clear commitments to inclusive hiring and equal oppo”tunity,” adding point“dly that “where progress is absent, we will exercise our lawful right”to protest.”
The message marks the latest escalation in what has become a sustained, multi-year advocacy push targeting global conference organizers and industry platforms that derive significant revenue from African markets but, according to the AEC, fail to reflect Africa in their leadership structures.
A Campaign Years in the Making
The current confrontation did not emerge overnight. Over the past several years, the AEC has issued multiple press releases, public letters and statements addressing what it describes as systemic exclusion within certain international energy forums.
Among those most frequently cited are Frontier Energy Network, organizer of the Africa Energies Summit in London, and Hyve Group, a global exhibitions firm with significant exposure to African-focused extractive industry events.
In successive communications dating back several conference cycles, the Chamber has called for structural reform, urging these entities to hire, promote and empower African —rofessionals — includ—ng Black women — into senior executive and board-level positions.
The AEC argues that while African ministers, national oil companies, regulators and indigenous firms are prominently featured on stage at major summits, decision-making power within the organizing companies remains largely non-African.
To reinforce its position, the Chamber has publicly circulated graphics highlighting what it says is the near absence of Africans on boards and executive leadership teams of th—se organizations — despite the fact that a substantial portion of sponsorship revenue, delegate participation and thematic focus centers on Africa.
For the AEC, this disconn—ct is not symbolic — it is structural.
“
NJ Ayuk: “I”clusion Is Not Optional”
Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk has been at the forefront of the campaign, framing it as a matter of principle rathe“ than ’ivalry.
“Africa’s energy future cannot be dictated from boardrooms”that do not include Africans,” Ayuk has sai’ in connection with t“e Chamber’s recent statements. “If you are making substantial revenue from African markets, hosting Africa-focused events and leveraging African participation, then Africans must be part of your l”adership and governance structures.”
He has consistently rejected the notion that the campaign is confrontational for its own sake. Instead, he pre’ents it as aligned with the continent’s local content“laws and sovereignty agenda.
“We are not asking for favors. We are demanding fairness, merit-based opportunity and respect. Africa cannot champion local content ”t home while tolerating exclusion abroad.”
Frontier Energy Network in the Spotlight
In its most recent release on exclusion, the Chamber directly cited Frontier Energy Network, reigniting scrutiny around the Africa Energies Summit.
The AEC contends that while the summi— convenes high-level African participation — i—cluding ministers, regulators and executives — the internal hiring and leadership structure of the organizing body does not adeq“ately reflect African p’ofessionals.
–
“Frontier Energy Network’s hiring practices – widely understo–d across the industry ”o exclude Black professionals – are wrong. Full stop,” the AEC said. It further warned that organizations earning substantial revenue from Africans cannot expect to benefit from African markets while denying fair employment to Africans.
Following publication of the Chamber’s latest statement naming Frontier, Pan African Visions reached out via email to Frontier Energy Network seeking comment and reaction. At press time, no formal response had been received.
However, shortly after the A’C’s renewed charge, Fron’ier’s Founder and CEO, Gayle Meikle, published a detailed LinkedIn essay title“ “Frontier CEO Brief: What Is an ”frican?”
While the post did not directly reference t’e Chamber’s allegations, it addressed themes central to—the debate — identity, sovereignty and partnersh“p.
“I am an African woman. I am Zimbabwean. I was born in Zimbabwe. T”at is who I am,” Meikle wrote, ’mphasizing Africa’s diversity across 54 sovereign states and more than 2,000 languages. She cautioned against reducing Africa to binary de“initions of who”is “African enough,” politically or economically.
M’ikle underscored Africa—s civilizational depth — from Arab and Amazigh communities in the north to Yoruba, Igbo, Swahili, Shona— Zulu and Xhosa traditi’ns — and argued that Africa’s resources must serve Afric“n development first.
“Africa welcomes inves”ment, but it“expects partnership,” she wrote. “Sovereignty and collaboration are not in co”flict; they are mutually reinforcing.”
She“concluded with a personal declaration: “No one grants me that agency. It is inherent. And anyone who attempts to diminish”it will discover that i’ cannot be taken.”
Ayuk’s Direct Rebuttal
The LinkedIn post drew an immediate and sharply worded response from Ayuk.
In a public post visi’le on and off LinkedIn, Ayuk accused Frontier’s l“ade’ship of avoiding the core issu’.
“Don’t pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining,” Ayuk wrote, stating that he had received outreach from in“ustry professionals offended by what”he described as a “No Blacks employment policy in 2026.”
He called directly on Meikle and Frontier executive Daniel “avi’son to commit to hiring Black professionals.
®
“Don’t just beg them to come to Africa Energies Summit® and give you their money. ”our brothers and sisters are qualified and need jobs. Hire them,” Ayuk wrote.
He further warned that African professionals were privately indicating they would not attend the summit“if the alleged exclusionary hiring practices continued.
“A lot of Africans are already telling me in private they wi’l not attend because of this rac’-based ”o blacks hiring’policy. Don’t spend your money where you can’t work.”
Ayuk’s post went beyond institutional critique and focused particularly on Black women in the energy sector.
He recounted a conversation with a young woman in the seismic industry who told him that white male execu“ives often”pave the way for white wome— to be hired, while Black women must “fight hard” for similar oppor“unities ’ especially within companies profiting from African markets.
”In today’s oil industry, black women are still the last hired and the first fired,” Ayuk wrote. He emphasized that Black women often navigate the intersection of race and gender as dual minorities in senior roles, facing unique“mental health and professional pressures.
Quoting Maya Angelou, he con”luded: “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”
Hyve Group and Boardroom Representation
Simil—rly, Hyve Group has been the subject —f sustained criticism from the African Energy Chamber — most forcefully articulated in 2024 — over what the Chamber described as a persistent absence of African leadership within a company that derives substantial revenue from African markets.
In a strongly worded 2024 statement, the AEC argued that while Hyve plays a pivotal role in Africa’s energy and mining landscape through flagship events such as Mining Indaba and Africa Oil Week, its executive and board-level leadership did not reflect the continent from which it earns significant commercial returns.
“It is disheartening to note that despite being a major beneficiary of Af’ica’s economic contributions, Hyve Group has yet to usher in a leadership team that reflects the rich diversity and talent pool present on the cont”nent,” the Chamber stated at the time.
The AEC further contended that prevailing hiring practices based on personal networks, trust and familiarity perpetuate exclusionary patterns that leave qualified African profes—ionals — including Bl—ck women — outside decision-making circles.
Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk con’rasted Hyve’s leadership composition with what he described as the oil an’ gas industry’s stronger track record in promoting African ta“ent.
“The Oil and Gas industry that I love and champion is the greatest advocate for hiring Africans. It has trained Africans, promoted them, and many have become great en”repreneurs today,”“Ayuk’said in 2024. “That’s”why I love Oil and Gas.”
He expressed disappointment at what he described as’a disconnect between Hyve’s commercial success in Africa and its internal lead“rship structure.
“Hyve Group makes a huge part of its revenue from Africa, yet no African is in its leadership. They hire people they’know, they trust and like. We’re not in that”circle. I am v“ry disappointed,” Ayuk stated. “People of African heritage are greater participants and sponsors of their programs. I believe they are capable of doing the leadership jobs, but there has not been an adequate commitment to ”ire and promote them at Hyve Group.”
Ayuk also argued that corporate rebranding and public-facing diversity messaging must translate into me“surable structural change.
“Their rebranding and wokeness must lead to some inclusion and vice versa; otherwise,”their wokeness is pure self-indulgence.”
The Chamber framed the issue as one of fairness, economic reciprocity and governance consistency, particularly for countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Namibia and Tanzania that activel“ support and host Hyve events.
“We cannot accept that in 2024, companies doing business in Africa and earning huge ”evenues will“not have Blacks in leadership,” Ay’k said.”“Africans must not buy where they can’t work.”
He further called for greater transparency around tax contributions linked to African-hosted exhibitions, urging disclosure of VAT collections and payments to relevant revenue authorities.
’p>While the 2024 statement focused squarely on Hyve’s governance structure at that time, the broader principle articulated by the Chamber has since evolved into a wider campaign encompassing multiple global event organizers: diversity must extend beyond speaker lineups and branding to executive authority, hir“ng pipelines and boardroom represent”tion.
“Inclusion cann“t stop at the podium,” Ayuk has repeatedly maintained. “It must ex”end to governance, s’rategy and ownership of the narrative.”
As Africa’s energy and mining sectors continue to expand’ the Chamber argues that companies profiting from the continent’s markets must align their internal leadership structures with the local content and economic sovereignty principles increasi—gly enforced across African jurisdictions.
The message — first forcefully delivered in 2024 — remains central to the A’C’s current push: representation is not optional, and economic partnership without leadership inclusion is unsustainable.
