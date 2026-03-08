Peace In Afghanistan Vital For Region: Turkish FM

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said peace and stability in Afghanistan are highly important for the region and that tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan are being closely monitored.

Fidan made the remarks following an informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States held in Istanbul on Saturday.

He said several Turkic countries share borders with Afghanistan and developments in the country were therefore of particular concern to them.

According to him, the growing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan are being closely followed.

Last month, Fidan also discussed regional issues - particularly the recent situation between Afghanistan and Pakistan - during a telephone conversation with Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's foreign minister.

Last week, the Pakistani military regime violated Afghan airspace and carried out strikes on civilian areas in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces. The attacks are ongoing.

In response, Afghan forces have launched operations against Pakistani military installations since 28 February.

Officials say the strikes have caused heavy casualties on the Pakistani side.

