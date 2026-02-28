Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh Offer Prayers At Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead Of Dacoit Release

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Ahead of the release of their upcoming film“Dacoit”, actors Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh sought divine blessings at the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.

The promotional journey of Dacoit began on a spiritual note as the two actors visited the temple to seek blessings at the advent of the film's campaign. The two stars were seen dressed in traditional Indian wear as they offered prayers at the temple.

Sesh shared:“Every film is a leap of faith. We put years of work into something and then place it in the hands of the audience. Starting this journey at Tirupati felt right. It was important for us to begin with gratitude and seek blessings before stepping into the whirlwind of promotions.”

Sesh had earlier visited the Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal ahead of the release of his upcoming film.

Sesh has launched its first song, Rubaroo. The romantic track, picturised on Sesh and co-star Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Shaniel Deo, Dacoit also stars Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal antagonist role.

Talking about the number, he said:“Rubaroo is special because it captures the emotional heartbeat of the film, the vulnerability, the connection, and the quiet intensity between these characters. Launching promotions with this song felt right. Before we begin sharing this story with audiences, I wanted to take a moment to seek blessings and gratitude.”

“We've poured a lot into this film, and I'm looking forward to everyone experiencing it in April.”

Dacoit also stars Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla, among others.

It traces the journey of an angry convict determined to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he crafts a perilous plan to trap her, the story evolves into an emotionally intense tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film's story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently in post-production, Dacoit is gearing up for a grand pan-India release.