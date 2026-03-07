Lakki Marwat: Explosion At Battery Shop Leaves Two Dead, Several Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Two people were killed and several others injured in a powerful explosion at a battery shop in the Manjiwala Chowk area of Lakki Marwat on Saturday.

According to the police, the blast occurred at the shop of Shoaib Khan, the brother of Khalid Khan, who is the president of the police peace committee.

Initial reports suggest that Shoaib Khan and Furqan Khan were critically injured in the explosion but both died while being shifted to the hospital.

At least two of the injured are reported to be in critical condition and are receiving immediate medical treatment.

Police said the exact nature of the explosion is yet to be determined. However, initial suspicion suggests that it may have been caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) or possibly carried out using a quadcopter. Investigations are ongoing.

Following the incident, security forces and police have tightened security at Manjiwala Chowk and other key areas of Lakki Marwat and have started collecting evidence.