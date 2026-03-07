Kalshi, Polymarket Chase $20B Valuations In Fundraising: WSJ

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Two prediction-market platforms are pursuing high-value fundraising rounds that could place Kalshi and Polymarket at roughly $20 billion each, according to people familiar with the matter cited by the Wall Street Journal. The discussions, still in their early stages, may not culminate in a deal or reach that lofty valuation. Kalshi operates as a US-regulated exchange offering markets tied to sports, politics, the economy, and cultural events. The company was valued at about $11 billion after a $1 billion funding round in December, with investors including Paradigm and Sequoia Capital. Polymarket, founded in 2020, aims to roll out a regulated domestic version of its platform later this year, after a reported valuation around $9 billion in October following an investment of up to $2 billion by Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange. The discussions come as lawmakers and regulators scrutinize prediction markets amid a surge of interest in crypto-adjacent financial instruments and the broader push for regulatory clarity in digital markets.



Regulatory attention is intensifying as US lawmakers consider legislation to regulate prediction markets in response to concerns about insider trading and the potential for unfair advantages. Past incidents involving Polymarket traders-allegedly profiting from advance information on geopolitical events-have heightened calls for safeguards and regulatory guardrails.

Key takeaways

Sentiment: Neutral

Market context: The fundraising chatter underscores a broader push for regulated, institutionally backed prediction markets as mainstream financial participants weigh the benefits and risks of event-based wagering within a legal framework.

Why it matters

Prediction markets sit at the nexus of finance, technology, and regulation. Kalshi's path to a multi-billion fundraising round signals growing institutional interest in platforms that promise regulated exposure to real-world outcomes. The company's CFTC approval in 2020 paved the way for a regulated exchange, and its recent revenue trajectory-moving beyond the $1 billion mark-illustrates a scale that could attract heavyweight investors if the market can sustain it. Yet this growth sits alongside regulatory scrutiny, as lawmakers seek to align prediction markets with existing securities and gambling rules while guarding against illicit activity.

Polymarket's strategy to launch a regulated US version later this year reflects a dual aim: capitalize on a potentially sizable domestic market and address friction stemming from access restrictions that have limited user participation in the past. The firm's October valuation of around $9 billion, reinforced by ICE's investment, underscores a belief that a compliant, domestically accessible platform could tap into a broader mainstream audience. Still, the company has faced repeated questions about insider trading and the potential for information advantages, issues that have shaped the regulatory dialogue around this sector. These concerns are not merely theoretical; cases and investigations surrounding market manipulation and timed bets have sharpened lawmakers' sense of urgency to formalize oversight.

The regulatory dimension cannot be understated. US Democratic lawmakers have floated bills to govern prediction markets, especially after instances where bets appeared to reflect insider information during inflammatory events. The evolving policy landscape could either unlock a steady stream of institutional capital or impose tighter constraints that slow growth. In parallel, Nevada and other jurisdictions have tested the limits of these platforms, with court rulings and state actions sometimes halting trading activity. The dialogue around safety, compliance, and consumer protection is shaping a new phase for prediction-market operators who aspire to scale responsibly while navigating a patchwork of regulations.

Beyond regulation, investors will be watching how Kalshi and Polymarket translate growth into durable profitability. Kalshi's revenue momentum, along with its industry-leading regulatory status, could provide a blueprint for how event-based markets scale under compliant models. Polymarket's willingness to pursue a domestic rollout signals that the industry believes there is a legitimate, long-term market for transparent, outcome-based betting in the United States-so long as safeguards keep pace with innovation. The broader crypto-adjacent ecosystem is contending with questions about transparency, governance, and user protections, and the performance of these platforms could influence subsequent capital flows into related ventures and potential regulatory frameworks.



Public confirmation or adjustment of the valuation and terms of any fundraising rounds, including which investors participate and any conditions tied to regulatory compliance.

Regulatory developments in the United States, including any introduced bills that would specifically govern prediction markets and insider-trading rules for event-based platforms.

Polymarket's progress toward launching a regulated US version of its platform, including state approvals, licensing steps, and user-access policies.

Ongoing or new investigations and enforcement actions related to insider trading or market manipulation on prediction-market venues, and how these shape platform governance. Judicial or regulatory decisions from jurisdictions where Kalshi or Polymarket operate, including any Nevada rulings or related enforcement actions that affect trading activity.



Wall Street Journal report on Kalshi and Polymarket evaluating roughly $20 billion valuations (early-stage discussions).

Kalshi's December funding round and its stated valuation around $11 billion, with $1 billion raised from Paradigm and Sequoia Capital.

Intercontinental Exchange's involvement with Polymarket, including a potential up-to-$2 billion investment and the October $9 billion valuation.

Regulatory developments and proposed legislation in the United States aimed at prediction markets and insider-trading controls. Reported insider-trading concerns surrounding Polymarket bets tied to geopolitical events, including Iran-related timing and Maduro-related developments.

What to watch nextSources & verificationPrediction markets in focus as Kalshi and Polymarket pursue multi-billion rounds amid regulatory heat

Two veteran players in the prediction-market space appear poised to push into the next phase of capital formation, while a watchful regulatory eye ensures that the race toward scale does not outpace safeguards. Kalshi, which operates a US-regulated event-market trading platform, and Polymarket, known for its event-based bets, have both attracted attention from investors seeking exposure to a market that blends finance, tokenized risk, and real-world outcomes. The Wall Street Journal 's reporting that both companies are eyeing rounds around $20 billion suggests a belief among some participants that the value proposition can be realized at scale, provided the regulatory framework remains navigable.

Kalshi's journey underscores how a traditional financial-regulatory boundary can be crossed with a model designed to align incentives with compliance. Since gaining approval from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission in 2020 to operate an event-based exchange, Kalshi has grown rapidly. The company's recent publicity around surpassing a $1 billion revenue run rate-and estimates pushing toward $1.5 billion-highlights the potential for a regulated, market-based product to reach significant revenue milestones even as it faces the friction of regulatory scrutiny. The company's December fundraising, which reportedly valued it at about $11 billion, marks a high-water mark that could be revisited in a new funding round if investors are convinced by growth metrics and governance standards. The prior financing, with investors including Paradigm and Sequoia Capital, signals that the platform remains attractive to venture capital and crypto-focused funds that seek regulated exposure to event outcomes.

Polymarket's path toward a regulated US version later this year reflects a different but complementary strategy. The firm's $9 billion valuation in October-supported by ICE's $2 billion investment-indicates confidence in a domestic, compliant model that could unlock broader user access. Yet Polymarket has repeatedly confronted questions about insider trading and the potential for information asymmetries to drive outcomes. High-profile episodes, including investigations and public commentary on profitable bets tied to geopolitical events, have sharpened regulators' focus on market structure, disclosures, and governance. The push for clearer rules is not merely academic: it has the potential to restructure how prediction markets operate in the US and influence global best practices for risk-based platforms that sit at the intersection of crypto, fintech, and traditional financial markets.

As lawmakers consider new frameworks to govern these venues, the industry will need to demonstrate that it can balance innovation with integrity. The conversation is unlikely to slow the appetite for capital-especially from institutions seeking regulated exposure to event-driven outcomes-but it may determine the speed at which these platforms can expand beyond niche communities to mainstream audiences. The coming months will likely feature a flurry of regulatory filings, licensing steps, and potential court or administrative actions that could redefine the permissible scope of prediction-market activity in key US markets. For participants, the messages are clear: scale is possible, but governance, transparency, and user protection will be the decisive factors in whether multi-billion valuations translate into durable, compliant businesses.

