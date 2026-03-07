Turkmenistan, Belgium Discuss Economic Cooperation
The talks were held during an interparliamentary meeting in Brussels. The Turkmen delegation, led by Maksat Kulyyev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations, met with Belgian parliamentarians headed by Senator and former President of the Belgian Senate, Stéphanie D'Hose.
The meeting highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations and provided an overview of Turkmenistan's socio-economic reforms, parliamentary activities, and national priorities in sustainable development, digitalization, industry, environmental protection, and international cooperation.
Belgian participants, including representatives of the Flemish Senate, expressed interest in Turkmenistan's economic growth, key industries, and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation. They welcomed efforts to strengthen trade relations between Belgium and Turkmenistan and supported the development of direct contacts between business communities of the two countries.
