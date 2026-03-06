2 New Bridges Opened In Dubai's Oud Maitha, To Reduce Travel Time By 50%

PUBLISHED: Fri 6 Mar 2026, 3:53 PM



By: Nasreen Abdulla



The new bridges mark 72 per cent completion of the project which will increase the capacity of Oud Maitha Street, cutting a 20-minute journey to just five

Commuters in Dubai are set for massive relief following the opening of two new bridges on Oud Maitha Street on Friday, as part of a project that will slash journey times from 20 minutes to just five - a 75 per cent improvement.

The first bridge will serve traffic from Al Asayel Street towards Al Wasl Club Street. It features two lanes with a design capacity of approximately 2,400 vehicles per hour and will reduce travel time at the intersection of Oud Maitha Street with Al Asayel Street and Al Wasl Club Street.

The second bridge, located at the intersection of Al Wasl Club Street and Al Khail Road, will link Al Asayel Street to Al Khail Road towards Business Bay Crossing. It is also a two-lane structure and will accommodate approximately 3,000 vehicles per hour.

Together, these new bridges increase the capacity of Oud Maitha Street by 50 per cent to 15,600 vehicles per hour.

They are part of the larger Al Asayel and Oud Maitha Streets Development Project, which itself falls under the Sheikh Rashid Corridor Development Project.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), 72 per cent of the overall project has been completed, and 70 percent of the tunnel construction works is also finished.

The tunnel will serve traffic from Dubai-Al Ain Road towards the Oud Maitha service road. Works are currently underway to complete additional road expansions and bridge structures, which are expected to open in the third quarter of this year.

Key development

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said that the project is among the key road infrastructure developments needed to accommodate the emirate's ongoing urban expansion and population growth.

“The project will increase the traffic-carrying capacity of Oud Maitha Street from 10,400 vehicles per hour in both directions to 15,600 vehicles per hour, representing an increase of 50 per cent,” he said.“It will also reduce average journey time from 20 minutes to 5 minutes, reflecting an improvement of 75 per cent.”

The Al Asayel and Oud Maitha Streets Development Project includes the upgrade of four major intersections:



The intersection of Oud Maitha Street and Sheikh Rashid Street

The intersection of Oud Maitha Street with Al Asayel Street and Al Wasl Club Street

The intersection of Al Wasl Club Street and Al Khail Road The intersection of Zaa'beel Palace Street with Al Khail Road and Oud Maitha Street

These upgrades - which include constructing new bridges, tunnels, and extra lanes - form a key part of the Sheikh Rashid Corridor Development Project. Featuring bridges spanning 4.3km and roads extending 14km, the corridor is expected to serve more than 420,000 residents by 2030.

It will also improve access to key service facilities, residential communities, and development zones including Za'abeel, Al Jaddaf, Oud Maitha, and Umm Hurair, in addition to major destinations such as Latifa Hospital and Al Wasl Club.



