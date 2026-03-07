403
Google Launches Landmark AI Hub in Berlin
(MENAFN) Google opened a landmark artificial intelligence center in Berlin on Thursday, consolidating key divisions under one roof as part of a broader push to deepen its footprint in Germany's rapidly expanding tech landscape.
Situated in the historic Mitte district at the Museumsinsel Forum, the new facility unites teams from Google DeepMind, Google Research, and Google Cloud in a single collaborative space, the company said in a statement. The hub also features a dedicated "AI demo space" built to display cutting-edge AI technologies and real-world applications.
German Digital Affairs Minister Karsten Wildberger, speaking at the inauguration, said the investment underscores Germany's growing status as a premier destination for high-tech enterprise, adding that startups, small and medium-sized businesses, and major industrial players stand to gain from initiatives developed at the center.
Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner welcomed the launch as a powerful vote of confidence in the city's long-term economic and technological trajectory.
Google's Central Europe President Philipp Justus described the facility as a forum for collaboration and open exchange, saying it was intended to reinforce Germany's standing in an increasingly competitive global AI landscape.
The inauguration coincided with the announcement of new academic partnerships. Working alongside the Technical University of Munich and Helmholtz Munich, Google plans to advance responsible AI applications in medicine and single-cell research.
The timing carries significant economic weight. A report commissioned by Google from the German Economic Institute found that widespread generative AI adoption could add €440 billion — approximately $510 billion — to Germany's gross value annually by 2034.
