LPG Price Hike: Congress' Pawan Khera Attacks Minister Hardeep Puri

Congress Slams Minister Over LPG Price Hike

Chairperson of Congress' Media and Publicity Department, Pawan Khera, on Saturday slammed Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over the hike in the prices of LPG cylinders. The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased with effect from Saturday, March 7, with the cost of a 14.2-kg household cooking gas cylinder rising by Rs 60 across the country, and the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has also been increased by Rs 115.

Pawan Khera wrote on X, "Yesterday, @HardeepSPuri said: 'Our priority is to ensure availability of affordable and sustainable fuel for our citizens, and we are doing it comfortably.' Today, domestic LPG prices have been hiked by Rs 60, and commercial cylinder prices by Rs 115. Never believe a word of what Hardeep Singh Puri says."

Khera's remarks came in response to Union Minister Hardeep Puri's statement, saying that there was no shortage of energy in India and there was no cause for worry for its energy consumers amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"Our priority is to ensure the availability of affordable and sustainable fuel for our citizens, and we are doing it comfortably. There is no shortage of energy in India, and there is no cause of worry for our energy consumers," the Union Minister posted on X on Friday.

Revised Cylinder Prices in Major Cities

Meanwhile, as per the source, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased from Rs 853 to Rs 913. In Mumbai, the new rate of a domestic LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 912.50, up from Rs 852.50 earlier. In Kolkata, the price has risen from Rs 879 to Rs 030, while in Chennai it has increased from Rs 868.50 to Rs 928.50. The revised rates will come into effect immediately from today.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Rates

The hike also applies to commercial LPG cylinders used by businesses. In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has increased from Rs 1768.50 to Rs 1883. In Mumbai, the price has risen from Rs 1720.50 to Rs 1835. Similarly, in Kolkata, the price has gone up from Rs 1875.50 to Rs 1990, while in Chennai it has increased from Rs 1929 to Rs 2043.50.

Earlier, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder had remained unchanged since April 2025, when the non-subsidised rate in Delhi stood at Rs 853. The latest revision marks a significant increase for household consumers as well as commercial users who rely on LPG for daily operations. (ANI)

