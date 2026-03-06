Abu Dhabi Closes Bangladeshi Eatery After Repeated Food Safety Violations
- PUBLISHED: Fri 6 Mar 2026, 9:29 PM
- By: Meher Dhanjal
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority on Friday issued a decision to administratively close Index restaurant located in Mussafah Industrial in Abu Dhabi.
The eatery has been closed due to violations of Law No. (2) of 2008 on food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated regulations.
The establishment, which holds the commercial license (CN-1759994), poses a serious risk to public health, the authority said.
The authority clarified that repeated food safety violations and the failure to implement effective corrective measures led to its closure, as is indicated in its food control report. An "immediate intervention" was required to safeguard food safety and consumer health, it added.
The eatery, however, can rectify its situation and resume operations, the authotity said.
